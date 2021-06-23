Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys Thor Industries Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Align Technology Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Nike Inc

New Purchases: THO, UNH, BGS, RMD, GNRC, RKT, ACN, IBMK, IBMJ, COST, PFC, AFL,

THO, UNH, BGS, RMD, GNRC, RKT, ACN, IBMK, IBMJ, COST, PFC, AFL, Added Positions: AMGN, TFC, TMO, TREX, CSCO, OEF, CME, SWKS, SONO, SCHH, ABBV, IWD, IWS, ECL, PEP, SBUX, UL, CRM, HD, IGSB, PRU, MCD, GS,

AMGN, TFC, TMO, TREX, CSCO, OEF, CME, SWKS, SONO, SCHH, ABBV, IWD, IWS, ECL, PEP, SBUX, UL, CRM, HD, IGSB, PRU, MCD, GS, Reduced Positions: NKE, TWLO, RCL, BA, MA, SIVB, YETI, CMG, STT, TPL, PANW, RTX, WRK, TTWO, FISV, GOOG, FB, VTR, MDT, PGEN, ILMN, SPY,

NKE, TWLO, RCL, BA, MA, SIVB, YETI, CMG, STT, TPL, PANW, RTX, WRK, TTWO, FISV, GOOG, FB, VTR, MDT, PGEN, ILMN, SPY, Sold Out: ALGN, IDXX, BAC, PHM, CNI, SCHA, SCHM,

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Thor Industries Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Amgen Inc, B&G Foods Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells Align Technology Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Nike Inc, Twilio Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peloton Wealth Strategists. As of 2021Q1, Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 68 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 27,201 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,467 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,279 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.01% WestRock Co (WRK) - 129,325 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 42,784 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.99 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $120.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 14,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.36. The stock is now traded at around $395.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in B&G Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $32.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 46,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.89. The stock is now traded at around $243.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $293.5. The stock is now traded at around $406.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 62.33%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.56. The stock is now traded at around $238.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 15,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 68.42%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 48,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 48.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $100.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 37.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.61.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.48.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.59.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $110.99.

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.59 and $105.02, with an estimated average price of $98.18.