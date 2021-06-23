Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys Thor Industries Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Align Technology Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Nike Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys Thor Industries Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Align Technology Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Nike Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Peloton Wealth Strategists (Current Portfolio) buys Thor Industries Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Amgen Inc, B&G Foods Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells Align Technology Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Nike Inc, Twilio Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peloton Wealth Strategists. As of 2021Q1, Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 68 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peloton Wealth Strategists's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peloton+wealth+strategists/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Peloton Wealth Strategists
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 27,201 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,467 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 15,279 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.01%
  4. WestRock Co (WRK) - 129,325 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 42,784 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
New Purchase: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.99 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $120.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 14,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.36. The stock is now traded at around $395.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in B&G Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $32.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 46,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ResMed Inc (RMD)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.89. The stock is now traded at around $243.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $293.5. The stock is now traded at around $406.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 62.33%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.56. The stock is now traded at around $238.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 15,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 68.42%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 48,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 48.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.34 and $106.28, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $100.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,025 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 37.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.61.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.48.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4.

Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.59.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $110.99.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Peloton Wealth Strategists sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.59 and $105.02, with an estimated average price of $98.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Peloton Wealth Strategists. Also check out:

1. Peloton Wealth Strategists's Undervalued Stocks
2. Peloton Wealth Strategists's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Peloton Wealth Strategists's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Peloton Wealth Strategists keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider