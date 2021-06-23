Logo
Digital Therapy Company Going Public Via SPAC Merger

Pear Therapeutics combining with Thimble Point Acquisition in deal valued at $1.6 billion

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Jun 23, 2021

Summary

  • Funds will enable Pear to expand offerings.
  • Currently marketed products are for substance abuse.
  • Company taking aim at treating insomnia.
Article's Main Image

It seems there are apps for everything—gaming, business, education, lifestyle, etc. Add to the list prescription digital therapeutics, a new class of software-based treatments.

The leader in the emerging field is Pear Therapeutics, and the Boston-based company will soon become public via a merger with the special purpose acquisition company Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (

THMA, Financial). Fierce Biotech reported the SPAC is backed by the Pritzker Vlock Family Office, whose investment portfolio spans several medtech and biotech companies.

The combined company is valued at $1.6 billion. After the merger is finalized, Pear Holdings Corp. is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "PEAR" and will be led by its current management team. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year. Thimble trades on the Nasdaq at a current price of just under $10. Pear has raised more than $250 million to date with Softbank leading the startup’s Series D funding round.

The approximate $400 million Pear will get from the merger will be used to expand its line of prescription drug apps to several other conditions. It currently markets products for substance and opioid use. The most recent addition is called the Somryst app for chronic sleeplessness.

Insomnia represents a huge opportunity. The Sleep Foundation estimates—conservatively—that chronic insomnia affects 10% to 30% of adults, but that the percentage may be as high as 60%. Insomnia has been associated with chronic pain, high blood pressure, gastrointestinal problems and heart disease, as well as psychiatric conditions such as depression, anxiety, substance use disorder and suicidal thoughts.

Pear describes Somryst as a virtual, direct-to-patient model that combines telemedicine visits with the digital delivery of the app. The PearConnect patient service portal is designed to reach the large number of people in the U.S. with chronic insomnia, and connect them with a prescribing physician and caseworker, all without leaving home.

The app was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in March, becoming one of the first products greenlighted under the agency’s pilot program that aims to certify software and developers while they are being developed.

Pear is currently developing 14 more products. Among the conditions the company aims to treat with its technology are alcohol use disorder, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, anxiety and depression, as well as chronic pain, migraines, multiple sclerosis, cancer and a range of chronic conditions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
