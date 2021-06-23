Logo
Citizens Trust Bank Welcomes C. Howie Hodges, II as a Citizens Bancshares Corporation Board of Director

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

100 years strong, Citizens Trust Bank continues to deliver on its strategic objective to be the facilitator of a financial ecosystem that will impact businesses and communities for generations.

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, June 23, 2021

ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Bancshares Corporation, CBC, parent company of Citizens Trust Bank officially announced the appointment C. Howie Hodges, II to its board of directors.

Appointed as the eighth Board member, Mr. Hodges brings decades of experience in the discovery and development of high-performing public and private companies. His counsel and expertise bring added value to the board and the board's commitment to enhancing the community, its customers and stakeholders. His input will be significant as the Bank plans for the next phase of growth.

Currently as CEO of CH Hodges, Inc., which provides political and reputational risk analysis and community impact strategy for Fortune 500 companies and community equity funders

Hodges also served as president and board member of Zions Community Investment Company, a CDFI and has held senior executive level management roles at Bank of America, Time Warner Cable, Charter Communications and also served as Group Director for the American Bankers Association, the nation's oldest and largest banking lobbying association, providing policy recommendations on a range of Congressional and regulatory rulemaking legislation impacting financial institutions.

"We believe Mr. Hodges' varied business experience and diverse skill set in strategic public/private partnerships, external affairs, and political and reputational risk expertise, are valuable to the Board and qualifies him to serve as a director," said Ray Robinson, Chairman of the CBC Board.

Cynthia N. Day, Citizens Trust Bank president and CEO, "Mr. Hodges joins us at an exciting time as we continue to drive growth, cultivate deeper relationships with our

Continued
CH Hodges, II – CBC BOD

customers and pursue innovation that will enhance our digital footprint and transform our Company for generations to come.

His addition complements our board of directors' skills and experience and he has already made a difference in facilitating valuable relationships," concluded Day.

"I am excited to join the Citizens Bancshares Corporation Board," stated Hodges. "I look forward to working alongside fellow Board members and the management team to continue a vision started 100 years ago to provide access to financial services that meet the needs of all communities, particularly communities of color."

About Citizens Trust Bank

Celebrating 100 years in the community, Citizens Trust Bank remains committed to providing personalized service and financial solutions to meet the growing needs of the community. Through a legacy built on economic equality and well-being, we go beyond meeting the needs of offering banking solutions; our mission is to empower our customers and future generations for financial success.

The bank takes pride in offering its financial solutions throughout metropolitan-Atlanta and Birmingham and Eutaw, Alabama. Through its parent company, Citizens Bancshares Corporation, the Bank offers its common stock over-the-counter to the public under the trading symbol CZBS and can be found at www.ctbconnect.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL22276&sd=2021-06-23 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citizens-trust-bank-welcomes-c-howie-hodges-ii-as-a-citizens-bancshares-corporation-board-of-director-301318860.html

SOURCE Citizens Trust Bank

