Take A Flavor Vacation To Pink Lemonade Paradise! Smirnoff Wants You To #getyourpinkon With New Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Take A Flavor Vacation To Pink Lemonade Paradise! Smirnoff Wants You To #getyourpinkon With New Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Just in Time for National Pink Day, Smirnoff Puts an Electric Twist on a Beloved Classic with A NEW Pink Lemonade Lineup

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Wednesday, Smirnoff is going pink! In time for National Pink Day today, Smirnoff is celebrating the launch of the NEW Smirnoff "Get Your Pink On" campaign that introduces the brand's line of Pink Lemonade variants across vodka specialty spirit, flavored malt beverage and hard seltzer.

SMIRNOFF_Vodka_Logo.jpg

Because pink is more than a color, it's an attitude, Smirnoff will be bringing four of the summer's hottest cities the ultimate invitation to escape into Pink Lemonade paradise this summer. Like its Smirnoff Pink Lemonade products, the brand is bringing an electric twist to the classic summer icon, the pink flamingo and reinforcing its position as a symbol of spirited fun.

Fans (21+) of all things summer fun should be on the lookout for larger-than-life pink flamingo floats that will appear at surprising locations. Along with flamingo-viewing hot spots, Smirnoff is bringing unexpected Pink Lemonade paradises to its activities, complete with Smirnoff Neon Pink Lemonade Stands, where consumers can live it up responsibly and sip on Pink Lemonade cocktails while listening to local DJs spin throwback tunes and remixes. If fans can't make it to one of the Pink Lemonade paradises, Smirnoff encourages getting in on the action by sharing how they #GetYourPINKOn and tagging @Smirnoff on social media.

"Pink Lemonade is a nostalgic flavor that can simultaneously throw you back while reminding you to live in the now and enjoy life. We're excited to bring this flavor into 2021 across our Smirnoff family in different formats for our drinkers who may want something based on their current vibe and scene," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, Smirnoff North America Brand Leader. "Through this product and campaign, we hope to show that enjoying Smirnoff Pink Lemonade is a state of mind. As we are all starting to be able to safely mix and mingle with one another again, we want to inspire people to savor the moment and #GetYourPINKOn – regardless of if you are hanging out with friends, rocking a new outfit on vacation or visiting one of our Pink Lemonade Paradises."

To introduce the Pink Lemonade lineup, Smirnoff is airing several new TV spots, which debuted earlier this month and can be viewed on the Smirnoff YouTube page. The spots are set to an iconic dance song from 2001 and encourage consumers to #GetYourPINKOn - and drink responsibly - with Smirnoff Pink Lemonade.

Perfect for any occasion, with a delicious balance of lemon, strawberry, and raspberry flavors, the Smirnoff Pink Lemonade lineup offers a format and flavor profile for all adult consumers.

Now available on shelves nationwide, Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Vodka Specialty has a recommended retail price of $11.99 for a 750ml bottle and contains 30 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). In convenient, ready-to-go options, Smirnoff Pink Lemonade is bringing two new options to the party. Smirnoff Ice Pink Lemonade premium malt beverage launched this month at a suggested retail price of $8.99 per 6 pack and contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Still to come, Smirnoff Seltzer Pink Lemonade, a lower sugar and full flavor offering, will hit shelves later this summer!

Looking for a summer cocktail to impress? Prepare a Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Pink Cosmo and Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Frose. They are the perfect addition to any summer celebration:

PINK Cosmo
1.5 oz Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
.5 oz Orange Liqueur
.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1 oz Fresh Lemonade

Directions: Add all ingredients into a shaker field with ice and shake for about 10 seconds, strain into a coupe glass and garnish.

PINK Frose
1.5 oz Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
.5 oz Sauvignon Blanc
1 oz Raspberry Syrup

Directions: Add all ingredients into a blender with 1 cup of crushed ice, blend until a smooth texture. Poor into a rocks glass and garnish.

No matter how you #GetYourPINKOn this summer please remember to always drink responsibly.

About SMIRNOFF
The Smirnoff portfolio offers a variety of options across vodka and flavored malt beverages. Current offerings include the world's number-one selling Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, the top-selling line of flavors in North America, the Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions line, and ready-to-serve flavored malt beverages including Smirnoff Seltzer, Smirnoff Ice and Smirnoff Ice Smash.

From culturally relevant limited editions to new innovations and zero sugar offerings, Smirnoff has always been known for quality and affordability, and prides itself on having something for everyone.

The Smirnoff brand traces its vodka heritage back to 19th century Russia and is now enjoyed in over 130 countries worldwide.

Visit www.smirnoff.com for more information, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and Facebook. Please drink responsibly.

About Diageo North America
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nicole Anastasi
DIAGEO
[email protected]
704-796-9992

Smirnoff
TAYLOR
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY22421&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/take-a-flavor-vacation-to-pink-lemonade-paradise-smirnoff-wants-you-to-getyourpinkon-with-new-smirnoff-pink-lemonade-301318880.html

SOURCE Smirnoff

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY22421&Transmission_Id=202106231740PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY22421&DateId=20210623
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment