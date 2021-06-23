Logo
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Senior Finance Executive & CPA, & Nasdaq Company Veteran to Lead Capital Markets and Finance Strategy

Boulder, Colorado, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (the “Company”) ( SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, announced today the appointment of R. Brian Knaley as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company, effective June 28, 2021. Mr. Knaley is a seasoned financial executive with over 25 years of financial leadership including being a two-time public company CFO.

“Our Board of Directors and I are thrilled that Brian is joining our executive team to help lead our strategic growth initiatives. Brian brings a strong track record of driving results,” said Tony McDonald, Surna’s Chairman and CEO. “We are confident that Brian’s previous experience as a public company CFO will strengthen our executive team and enhance our engagement with investors and the financial community as we implement the aggressive growth strategy we announced in April.”

Biographical Details

Mr. Knaley has extensive experience as a financial leader, having held a number of executive roles in public companies and driving a number of substantial changes to their business results and financial reporting compliance.

He was most recently the CFO for Proximo Medical, a start-up company that specializes in the commercialization of medical devices. As CFO, he provided strategic management of accounting and finance functions including financial control, cash maximization and tax and regulatory compliance.

Prior to Proximo, he served as Senior Vice President and Interim CFO of ViewRay, Inc., a global manufacturer of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems. At ViewRay he delivered strategic leadership for this publicly listed company.

Before ViewRay, Mr. Knaley served as CFO at ARC Group Worldwide, Inc,. a global manufacturer of precision metallurgic products and advanced 3D printing. Prior to ViewRay he was Vice President and Corporate Controller of Spectranetics Corp., a vascular intervention device maker, where he supported the executive team in selling the company to Philips Holding USA, Inc.

Other positions Mr. Knaley has previously held include: Corporate Controller for Arcelormittal USA, a steel and mining company and Vice President Finance/Audit Manager for Caterpillar, Inc., a Fortune 100 corporation that designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells machinery, engines, financial products, and insurance.

Mr. Knaley holds a BA in Accounting from Thomas More College and is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Ohio.

CEO Tony McDonald added “We are delighted to welcome Brian Knaley to the Surna executive management team. We believe Brian will make immediate contributions to the Company in the areas of strategic analysis, financial reporting, operations, and other areas. We are equally confident that Brian will provide the executive leadership necessary as the Company improves its operating infrastructure and internal processes and controls, to support the Company’s anticipated growth.”

About Surna Inc.

Surna Inc. (www.surna.com), operating under the tradename Surna Cultivation Technologies, designs, engineers and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture including: (i) liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems, (ii) air handling equipment and systems, (iii) a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems specific to cannabis cultivation facilities, and (iv) automation and control devices, systems and technologies used for environmental, lighting and climate control.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, we leverage our experience to bring value-added climate control solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy the evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements. Although many of our customers do, we neither produce nor sell cannabis.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to Surna’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Surna Marketing
Jamie English
Vice President, Marketing Communications
[email protected]
(303) 993-5271

