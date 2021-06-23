Herbalife Nutrition® Wants You to Get Your Glow on With Their New Herbalife SKIN® LycoGlow™

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Herbalife Nutrition® Wants You to Get Your Glow on With Their New Herbalife SKIN® LycoGlow™

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Herbalife+Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, expands its skincare line with Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow. The once-daily softgel helps give skin a natural glow and supports skin's texture and appearance for a smoother and more radiant look.* Formulated with Lycored Nutrient Complex® For Skin (Tomato Fruit Extract), its plant-based ingredients help nourish the skin with nutrients and antioxidants and is designed to complement a holistic skincare routine. Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow provides the benefits of about four servings of tomatoes. The product combines lycopene, phytoene and phytofluene, found naturally in tomatoes, along with carnosic acid from rosemary extract to balance the skin’s response to sun exposure and environmental stresses.***

"Our new plant-powered supplement combines natural ingredients like tomato and rosemary extracts to support the skin's texture and appearance for a smoother and more radiant look*," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director of North America Herbalife Nutrition. "We are expanding our line of plant-based skincare to meet the growing demand from consumers who value products from a company they trust."

The market for plant-based products is expanding exponentially as consumers increasingly seek products with ingredients infused with botanical ingredients. This reflects a consumer’s desire and demand for self-care products and practices with traditional roots. Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow is formulated with tomato extract and carnosic acid from rosemary extract which provide antioxidant activity.* Tomato extract and carotenoids support smooth, firm skin, and a radiant glow.*

"Unlike topical skincare products, Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow's tomato and rosemary extracts provide skin nourishment for both the face and body," said Laura Chacon-Garbato, Herbalife Nutrition director, Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training, and licensed esthetician. "The outer layers of the skin regenerate every 4-6 weeks, and our new daily supplement takes time to build up carotenoid levels in the skin to support its response to sun exposure.***"

Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow features carotenoids from tomato extract, which the body does not produce independently and may support skin radiance.* Carotenoids are responsible for giving fruits and veggies their vibrant hues. These pigments are some of nature's big-time antioxidants. Because our bodies do not produce them on their own, supplementation with carotenoids from tomato extract can support the body's response to sun exposure.***

This product is only available through Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities worldwide.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**This product is not a substitute for topical sunscreen. We recommend continuing your daily Herbalife SPF 30 product regimen.

Lycored Nutrient Complex® is a registered trademark of Lycored, Orange, New Jersey.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005962r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005962/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment