Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Issuance of Shares After Completion of Rights Offering

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (

NYSE:ACP, Financial)(the 'Fund'), a closed-end fund, announced today, in furtherance to its press release dated June 17, 2021, the issuance of shares in connection with the successful completion of its transferable rights offering (the 'Offer'). The Offer commenced on May 20, 2021 and expired on June 16, 2021 (the 'Expiration Date').image-1.jpeg

The Offer entitled rights holders to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 5,812,247 of the Fund's common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share ('Common Shares'). The final subscription price was $10.20 per Common Share and was determined based upon a formula equal to 92.5% of the average of the last reported sales price of a Common Share on the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE') on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) preceding trading days.

As a result of high investor demand, the Offer was over-subscribed. Accordingly, the shares issued pursuant to the over-subscription privilege of the Offer were allocated pro rata among those fully exercising record date shareholders who over-subscribed based on the number of rights originally issued to them by the Fund. The Fund issued all of the 5,812,247 Common Shares offered pursuant to the Offer, with a majority of those Common Shares issued pursuant to the primary subscription and the remaining Common Shares issued pursuant to the over-subscription privilege. The gross proceeds of the Offer were $60 million. The Common Shares subscribed for were issued today.

This communication is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

The Fund is managed and advised by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The Fund's Common Shares trade on the NYSE under the symbol 'ACP.'

In the United States, Aberdeen Standard Investments is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd., Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, Aberdeen Standard Investments ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected]

aberdeenacp.com

For More Information Contact:
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.
Investor Relations
1-800-522-5465
[email protected]

SOURCE: Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652890/Aberdeen-Income-Credit-Strategies-Fund-Announces-Issuance-of-Shares-After-Completion-of-Rights-Offering

img.ashx?id=652890

