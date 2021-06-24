LGI Homes Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of LGI Homes (NAS:LGIH, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $153.94 per share and the market cap of $3.8 billion, LGI Homes stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for LGI Homes is shown in the chart below.

Because LGI Homes is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 21.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.44% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. LGI Homes has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.12, which is worse than 83% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of LGI Homes at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of LGI Homes is fair. This is the debt and cash of LGI Homes over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. LGI Homes has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2.6 billion and earnings of $15.02 a share. Its operating margin of 16.54% better than 82% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks LGI Homes’s profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of LGI Homes over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of LGI Homes is 21.1%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 26.4%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, LGI Homes’s return on invested capital is 23.72, and its cost of capital is 10.09. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of LGI Homes is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of LGI Homes (NAS:LGIH, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 83% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about LGI Homes stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

