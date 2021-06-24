Logo
Invst, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentu

Author's Avatar
insider
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Invst, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invst, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Invst, LLC owns 200 stocks with a total value of $578 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Invst, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invst%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Invst, LLC
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 248,453 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.31%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 205,190 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 247,346 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.58%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 295,046 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 293,222 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Invst, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.15 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $86.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 293,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Invst, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 262,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Invst, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.53 and $189.41, with an estimated average price of $177.59. The stock is now traded at around $195.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 49,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Invst, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 184,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Invst, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 112,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Invst, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $53.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 86,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Invst, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.31%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 248,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Invst, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 89.73%. The purchase prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77. The stock is now traded at around $116.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Invst, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $422.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Invst, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52. The stock is now traded at around $274.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Invst, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 79.28%. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Invst, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.35. The stock is now traded at around $865.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46.

Sold Out: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $57.99, with an estimated average price of $57.17.

Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 95.3%. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $133.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.01%. Invst, LLC still held 11,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 91.28%. The sale prices were between $149.8 and $177.8, with an estimated average price of $165.12. The stock is now traded at around $170.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.02%. Invst, LLC still held 9,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.53%. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $424.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.82%. Invst, LLC still held 30,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 42.7%. The sale prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $97.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Invst, LLC still held 118,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 51.33%. The sale prices were between $41.62 and $46.95, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $44.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Invst, LLC still held 98,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2%. The sale prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $107.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Invst, LLC still held 45,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Invst, LLC. Also check out:

1. Invst, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invst, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invst, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invst, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
insider

insider