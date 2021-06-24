ObsEva To Present Data on Two Clinical Development Programs at ESHRE Virtual 37th Annual Meeting

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ObsEva To Present Data on Two Clinical Development Programs at ESHRE Virtual 37th Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Data from Phase 3 study of Yselty® (linzagolix) for the treatment of uterine fibroids to be discussed in an oral presentation; Top-line data from pilot study of Yselty for the treatment of severe adenomyosis to be presented in an ePoster -

-Data from IMPLANT 1 Phase 2 study of nolasiban for uterine contractility of IVF patients prior to embryo transfer to be presented in an ePoster -

GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON June 24, 2021 – ObsEva SA ( OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced the presentation of data from two of its clinical development programs at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) Virtual 37th Annual Meeting, being held June 26 - July 1, 2021.

Details of the presentations for the Yselty program are as follows:

  • Title: Long-Term Secondary Efficacy of Linzagolix for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Due to Uterine Fibroids (UF): 52-Week Results from Two Placebo-Controlled, Randomized, Phase 3 Trials

Format: Oral presentation followed by a Q&A session

Presenter: Hugh Taylor, M.D., Professor and Chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, Yale School of Medicine

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 4:15 PM CEST

  • Title: Efficacy and Safety of Linzagolix for the Treatment of Severe Adenomyosis: Initial Results from a Pilot Study

Format: ePoster

Presenter: Olivier Donnez, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder and Co-CEO of the Institut du sein et de Chirurgie Gynécologique d’Avignon

Session Date & Time: ePosters will be available on-demand through the ESHRE conference portal, on Saturday June 26 starting at 7:00 AM CEST

Details of the presentation for the nolasiban program are as follows:

  • Title: The Effect of Nolasiban on Uterine Contractility at The Time of Embryo Transfer in in vitro Fertilisation Patients

Format: ePoster

Presenter: Connie Rees, M.D., investigator and physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, Catharina Hospital

Session Date & Time: ePosters will be available on-demand through the ESHRE conference portal, on Saturday June 26 starting at 7:00 AM CEST


The link to the session will be available under “Events Calendar” in the Investors section of ObsEva’s website at www.ObsEva.com

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical development of ObsEva’s product candidates, expectations regarding regulatory and development milestones, including the potential timing of reglatory submissions to the EMA and FDA and ObsEva’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates, and the results of interactions with regulatory authorities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, ObsEva’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2021 and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva’s website at http://www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
[email protected]
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
[email protected]
+1 (617)-435-6602

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDUxMjMzMCM0MDA5NzEzNzYjMjAwMDYwNQ==
abeac6f8-5f91-4562-916f-a4390b5530de
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment