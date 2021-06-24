CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Appears To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NAS:CLGN, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $22.45 per share and the market cap of $222.6 million, CollPlant Biotechnologies stock is estimated to be possible value trap. GF Value for CollPlant Biotechnologies is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that CollPlant Biotechnologies stock might be a value trap is because

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 15.24, which is in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of CollPlant Biotechnologies at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of CollPlant Biotechnologies is strong. This is the debt and cash of CollPlant Biotechnologies over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. CollPlant Biotechnologies has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $20 million and earnings of $0.25 a share. Its operating margin is 30.63%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of CollPlant Biotechnologies is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of CollPlant Biotechnologies over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of CollPlant Biotechnologies is 72.4%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 30.7%, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, CollPlant Biotechnologies’s ROIC was 99.74, while its WACC came in at 5.71. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of CollPlant Biotechnologies is shown below:

In short, CollPlant Biotechnologies (NAS:CLGN, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 75% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about CollPlant Biotechnologies stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

