Epson Introduces SureColor F570 Professional Edition 24-Inch Desktop Dye-Sublimation Printer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Complete 24-Inch Solution Delivers Hardware and Software for Fast, Efficient Dye-Sub Printing Right Out of the Box

PR Newswire

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 24, 2021

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America today introduced the 24-inch SureColor® F570 Professional Edition desktop dye-sublimation printer. Ideal for professionals creating promotional products and apparel decorations, including personalizing awards, mugs, mousepads, and garment embellishments, the SureColor F570 Pro is engineered to deliver fast, reliable dye-sublimation printing right out of the box with demanding color accuracy requirements. The SureColor F570 Pro includes Epson Edge® Print Pro software with Adobe® PostScript® 3™ and PDF Print engines for professional results.

Epson_America_Inc_Logo.jpg

"We're seeing professional users looking to enter the textile printer business with an easy-to-use dye-sublimation printer that still offers powerful print software allowing them to create personalized promotional products, fashion apparel and home décor and furnishings," said Tim Check, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The SureColor F570 Professional Edition delivers one of the most compact, feature-rich dye-sublimation printers in the market with high image quality and commercial-grade reliability."

The high-performance dye-sublimation printer delivers professional-quality prints using powerful PrecisionCore® print head technology. A true turnkey solution, the SureColor F570 arrives with a host of convenient features to streamline workflow, including specialized transfer paper for both rigid and soft media, a 50-sheet auto-feed tray and built-in cutter, and two full sets of inks. Offering advanced features for easy dye-sublimation printing in a remarkably compact, space-saving design that maximizes workshop space, the SureColor F570 includes:

  • Astounding print quality – PrecisionCore MicroTFP® printhead offers Precision Droplet Control for outstanding clarity, plus commercial-grade reliability with Nozzle Verification Technology
  • Bright, brilliant images – Vibrant ink delivers extraordinary color saturation and high contrast
  • Professional software – Epson Edge Print Pro with an Adobe PostScript 3 and Adobe PDF print engine features job layout and nesting, pattern repeats, and advanced color controls for professional results
  • Versatile media support – Accommodates rolls and sheets up to 24-inches wide; includes a 50-sheet feed tray and built-in cutter for added efficiency
  • Replace ink less often – High-capacity ink bottles with auto-stop allow for easy, mess-free filling
  • Tackle a variety of print jobs – General-purpose transfer paper produces amazing images on both soft and rigid materials
  • Reliable performance – Backed by Epson world-class service and support1
  • Compact, clean design – Ultra small,2 sleek, minimal design easily fits on a desktop or on its own with optional stand (sold separately)
  • Intuitive operation – Large 4.3-inch LCD color touchscreen simplifies print tasks
  • Flexible connectivity – Easily connect to the printer via USB, Ethernet or integrated wireless

Availability
The SureColor F570 Professional Edition 24-inch dye-sublimation printer will be available in fall 2021 for $2,895 (MSRP) through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers. The SureColor F570 Professional Edition offers a standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, a one-year program that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and is designed to work exclusively with Epson ink.3 For additional information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 See epson.com/support for details.

2 Product size excluding stand.

3 Epson strongly recommends the use of genuine ink to ensure optimal print quality and performance.

EPSON, Epson Edge, PrecisionCore, SureColor, and TFP are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=LA22607&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-introduces-surecolor-f570-professional-edition-24-inch-desktop-dye-sublimation-printer-301319120.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA22607&Transmission_Id=202106240315PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA22607&DateId=20210624
