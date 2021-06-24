Enterprises in Germany Look for Network Agility and Flexibility from SDN Technologies

Enterprises in Germany want to improve the agility and flexibility of their corporate networks with software-defined networking (SDN) technologies to deliver better employee and customer experiences, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Report for Germany finds enterprises in the country looking to SDN providers to help them modernize their networks in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the goals of improving collaboration among employees working remotely and creating better customer engagement to drive revenues.

“German enterprises want to make their networks more flexible and agile in response to demands from both employees and a customer base that is increasingly mobile,” said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG EMEA, based in Germany. “Providers of SDN-related technologies can help companies achieve these goals while creating a network that better fits with technologies like the cloud and artificial intelligence.”

The report sees many German enterprises focused on migrating their IT and network operations to the cloud, and SDN can reduce the complexity and risk of these moves. SDN technologies also support enhanced mobility and the deployment of the intelligent edge, and make it easier to deploy artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, automation and collaboration tools, the report says.

German enterprises also want a flexible network that allows them to rapidly add applications and network resources to meet business and user goals. For instance, SDN technologies enable companies to respond quickly to customer requests and provide new services. This has been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, as customers increasingly embraced digital channels, the report says.

SDN can also simplify the management of networks and the integration of the network with other enterprise IT initiatives, the report says. By moving the network control layer to the cloud, SD-WAN can operate and be managed in real time through a single-pane-of-glass interface. This allows the integration with other applications and IT services.

In addition, many companies are looking to SDN technologies to improve network security, using security-as-a-service offerings or do-it-yourself security tools that are easier to deploy with SDN. In the near future, this will enable the next generation of integrated secure enterprise networks, the report says.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 53 providers across six quadrants: Managed (SD) WAN Services, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation), SD-WAN Equipment and Service Suppliers (DIY), Technology and Service Suppliers (Core – 4G/5G), Edge Technology and Services and Enterprise 5G Solutions.

The report names Deutsche Telekom, IBM, Orange Business Services and Vodafone as leaders in five quadrants and Extreme Networks as a leader in four. Cisco, Computacenter and Wipro were named leaders in three quadrants, and Apcela, Juniper Networks and NTT were named leaders in two. Axians, BT, Colt, Damovo, Ericsson, GTT, HPE Aruba, Logicalis, Nokia Networks, Riedel Networks and Verizon were all named leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, Wipro was named a Rising Star—companies with “promising portfolios” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in three quadrants. Cancom, HCL and Infosys were named Rising Stars in one quadrant.

A customized version of the report is available from Logicalis.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

