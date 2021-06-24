DeepVerge plc: Microtox® PD claims world first live data alerts of SARS-Cov-2 in wastewater treatment plants

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

DeepVerge plc: Microtox® PD claims world first live data alerts of SARS-Cov-2 in wastewater treatment plants

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Modern Water enters Service Agreement with EPS Group for European Microtox® PD installations

PR Newswire

YORK, England, June 24, 2021

YORK, England, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepVerge (LSE: DVRG.L), today announces the successful completion of Phase 3 field trials in which Microtox® PD achieved real-time detection and transmission of data, specific to SARS-CoV-2, in wastewater treatment plants at multiple sites. As a result, its Environmental Health Division ("Modern Water") has entered into a master service agreement with EPS Group to install, calibrate, service and maintain Microtox® PD units which, subject to negotiation with undisclosed parties, have the potential to be installed in multiple European countries.

DeepVerge_Logo.jpg

Gerard Brandon, DeepVerge plc CEO commented:

"The successful completion of the Phase 3 field trials clearly demonstrates the capability and value of Microtox® PD to identify dangerous pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, in real-time. By establishing a permanent anonymised mass surveillance of wastewater, DeepVerge claims a world first real-time defence against this global pandemic. The installation of Microtox® PD wastewater units will enable live data to simultaneously identify the source of COVID-19 cases as well as identify COVID-19 clusters with the ability to indicate the size of each cluster. As the data grows, the central AI system has the potential to predict the trajectory of growth of future clusters of SARS-CoV-2 or any future dangerous pathogen .

"Having achieved this major milestone, we are delighted to enter this agreement with EPS Group who complete the final step of installing, retrofitting and maintaining our Microtox® PD equipment. With this level of established technical engineering support and distribution, DeepVerge can now offer an end-to-end solution for public and private clients across the European wastewater sector. We expect updates from our Joint Venture agreement with China Resources and roll-out in the US to follow early in Q3. "

Patrick Buckley, EPS Group Managing Director commented:

"We are very pleased to be part of this innovative partnership with DeepVerge to help combat the pandemic with their unique Microtox® PD technology playing a crucial role in the early detection of COVID-19 hotspots around the world. With 550 personnel, our largest footprint in the water, wastewater pumping and treatment services sector across Europe, EPS Group engineers are ready to make this happen".

Background to field trials:

On the 24 September 2020, the Company announced completion of the integration of an Affimer/Aptamer-based real-time SARS-CoV-2 detector and alert system into Modern Water's Microtox water contamination system, now called Microtox® PD , for the detection of the coronavirus in wastewater. Microtox® PD successfully completed initial spike protein testing and validation of SARS-CoV-2 in filtered wastewater and transitioned to the University of Aberdeen for full beta testing of the system using real SARS-CoV-2 virus samples in its containment level 3 laboratory, prior to initiation of the field trials, referred to above.

Contacts

DeepVerge plc
Gerard Brandon, CEO
+44 (0) 7340 055 648

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited
(Nominated Adviser)
Neil Baldwin/Andrew Emmott
+44 (0) 113 370 8974

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Broker)
Andy Thacker/James Pope
+44 (0) 20 3657 0050

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/DVRG/microtox-successful-phase-3-field-trials/15030475

favicon.png?sn=LN23051&sd=2021-06-24 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepverge-plc-microtox-pd-claims-world-first-live-data-alerts-of-sars-cov-2-in-wastewater-treatment-plants-301319205.html

SOURCE DeepVerge PLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN23051&Transmission_Id=202106240438PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN23051&DateId=20210624
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment