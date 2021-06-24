Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Signs Exclusive Sales and Distribution Agreement for Mexico and Central America with Inter Cargo and ABA Cargo

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company") announces today that it has signed an Exclusive Sales and Distribution Agreement for Mexico and Central America with Inter Cargo and ABA Cargo, two sister companies with a successful 50-year sales and distribution track record in Mexico and other Latin American countries.



Under the terms of this agreement, Inter Cargo and ABA Cargo will deploy their sales, marketing, logistics and retail expertise to distribute the Company’s full-suite line of premium CBD products and a hemp cigarette line comprised of retail-ready, multi-SKU brands manufactured in the United States in a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved manufacturing facility.

Inter Cargo and ABA Cargo are connected to 37 main chain stores, 18 chains of department stores and 49 specialized chains. All together they contribute to 32,192 points of sale in Mexico alone, with additional active relationships in several other Latin American countries.

Amazon, Nissan, Unilever, and Walmart, to name a few, are some of the main customers for the two companies. With head offices in Mexico City and branch offices in Laredo, Texas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Aguascalientes and Toluca in Mexico, Inter Cargo and ABA Cargo have built an efficient multi-national distribution and logistics network.

“We are excited to have this agreement in place for strategic, wide-scale distribution of our highly differentiated, safe and superior quality CBD hemp products. Entering into an agreement with our new partners, who have more than 50 years of history in the retail business in Mexico, allows us to tap into a network of leading retailers, presenting Green Hygienics with a first-to-market opportunity to have a retail presence in the largest emerging cannabis market in the world,” stated Kyle MacKinnon, COO of Green Hygienics. “After proving concept with our ability to cultivate at our property, the largest single USDA Certified Organic hemp for CBD farm in North America, and through recent acquisitions, we have shifted focus to sales and distribution to create revenue for the Company. This agreement represents a clear path forward to bring value to our shareholders."

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“Green Hygienics” or the “Company”) is a California-based innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids. The Company’s corporate mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers as well as to partner with CPG (consumer packaged goods) and pharmaceutical companies.

Hygienics is the science of preserving and promoting the health of individuals, communities, and the planet.

For further information about Green Hygienics Holdings Inc., please visit the Company’s website at: http://www.greenhygienics.com/

