WestRock Commits to Emissions Reductions; Pledges to Set a Science-Based Target

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its commitment to setting a new greenhouse gas emissions reduction target that is aligned with current climate science. WestRock has confirmed its commitment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and will develop, validate and publish a science-based target within 24 months.

“Building on a proud legacy in sustainable forestry and fiber management, we believe in the promise of a sustainable future, and we are committed to working with our customers, our supply chain and the communities where we work to get there together,” said David B. Sewell, chief executive officer of WestRock. “That’s why we have prioritized setting emissions reduction targets to help reduce this critical element impacting climate change.”

This latest commitment builds on the progress WestRock has made as a sustainability leader within the packaging industry. As fiber-based packaging continues to grow in popularity, WestRock has been taking active steps for—and with—its customers to work toward a more circular economy. Pivotal to this progress is the company’s commitment to offering fiber-based alternatives to plastic packaging.

WestRock’s sustainability progress and performance is highlighted in its latest sustainability+report prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards – the world’s leading sustainability reporting framework – and shows the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability.

The Science Based Targets initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the World Resources Institute (WRI), Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF), and the UN Global Compact (UNGC). During the 2015 Paris Agreement, 195 of the world’s governments committed to reducing the most dangerous impacts of climate change by limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius signaling an acceleration in expectations surrounding the transition to a low carbon economy.

For more information on science-based targets and the SBTi’s Call to Action visit the SBTi+website.

About SBTi

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UN Global Compact), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The initiative champions science-based target setting as a powerful way of boosting companies’ competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy. Science-based targets are greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets that are in line with the level of decarbonization required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement – to limit global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at westrock.com/sustainability.

