Tier One Silver Appoints New Director and Vice President of Communications

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Tier One Silver (

TSXV:TSLV, Financial) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Christy Strashek as a Director and promoted Natasha Frakes to Vice President of Communications from Manager of Investor Relations, effective immediately.

Ms. Strashek is a finance professional with 15 years of diversified capital markets experience, including buy-side and sell-side equity research and syndication. She is currently the Director of Research at Canalyst in Vancouver. Ms. Strashek has a demonstrated aptitude for company and industry analysis, as well as financial modeling, forecasting and valuation. Ms. Strashek has a CFA designation and an established history of working in the investment management industry.

Ms. Frakes has been working alongside Tier One Silver's Co-Founders, Ivan Bebek and Shawn Wallace, since she joined Auryn Resources and Torq Resources in 2018 as the Manager of Investor Relations. She has developed comprehensive communication platforms for the companies, and recently, she played an important role in the process of splitting Auryn. This included creating three separate brand identities and communications programs for the resulting companies: Fury Gold Mines, Tier One Silver and Sombrero Resources. Ms. Frakes' background is in journalism, formerly working as a news reporter and anchor for CBC Vancouver and CBC Calgary.

A Message from Ivan Bebek, Co-Chair & Director:

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Christy Strashek to Tier One Silver. Christy's extensive experience in capital markets and the evaluation and financing of early-stage companies will complement our board with an independent financial perspective as we undertake our aggressive exploration strategies in Peru in search of world class-discoveries."

"We are also very pleased to appoint Natasha as VP of Communications of Tier One Silver. Natasha is an integral part of our marketing team and has developed within our group considerably over the past few years with her strong communication skill sets and professionalism while representing Tier One Silver as a premier exploration company."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TIER ONE SILVER INC.

Peter Dembicki
President, CEO and Director

For further information on Tier One Silver Inc., visit www.tieronesilver.com or contact Natasha Frakes, VP of Communications at (778) 729-0600 or [email protected].

About Tier One

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and base metal deposits in Peru. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. The Company's exploration assets in Peru include: Hurricane Silver, Emilia, Coastal Batholith, Corisur and the flagship project, Curibaya, which has commenced its first drill program. Tier One is seeking a U.S. OTCQB listing with a targeted completion within the next month. Visit www.tieronesilver.com for more information.

Forward Looking and General Cautionary

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, and plans, which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should read accordingly. The contained statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements in regards to the Company's U.S. OTCQB quotation application being successful, which cannot be assured, and its exploration plans.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tier One Silver Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652941/Tier-One-Silver-Appoints-New-Director-and-Vice-President-of-Communications

img.ashx?id=652941

