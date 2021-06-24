Aduro Clean Technologies Engages Engineering Firm Exergy Solutions to Assist with Pre-Production Development of Hydrochemolytic(TM) Technology

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based molecular recycling technologies that transform waste plastics, heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, announces that it has engaged Exergy Solutions Inc. ("Exergy") for technology process design work as the Company plans for the next stage of its Hydrochemolytic™ technology development.

Exergy is an engineering consultant based in Calgary, Alberta, that provides prototyping and piloting services to help companies identify, evaluate, advance, and deploy new technologies.

Aduro Clean Technologies is currently preparing for the demonstration and third-party validation of heavy crude oil upgrading to lighter petroleum by applying its versatile Hydrochemolytic™ technology in a pre-pilot "R2" reactor system. The demonstration will be conducted at the labs of Western University in London, Ontario. Following this, the development of a new pre-production-scale "R3" reactor with an increased processing capacity of 200 litres of bitumen per day will begin. A detailed life cycle analysis will be conducted on this pre-pilot reactor to better determine and document process requirements, water treatment protocols, and gas and contaminant content. The R3 reactor will be co-located at Exergy's research facility in Calgary, Alberta.

"Our confidence in our Hydrochemolytic technology remains high, and we are proactive in preparing for the next development stage," said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies. "With Exergy Solutions, we have an experienced partner to help optimize our technology and bring us closer to commercialization. We also anticipate working with potential energy industry customers to run trials with their bitumen feedstock, helping us to further test and optimize for commercial production."

"We are excited to be working with Aduro Clean Technologies on advancing their promising technology," added Matt McCulloch, Exergy's VP of Clean Technology and Innovation. "We have considerable experience in rapid prototyping and field-scale piloting, along with advanced digital tools, that enable a deep understanding of process operation and help identify key areas for optimization."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based chemical recycling technologies that transform waste plastics, heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that transforms waste into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company is developing a pre-pilot reactor system to convert and upgrade heavy petroleum feedstock to lighter petroleum oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website at adurocleantech.com.

About Exergy Solutions

Exergy Solutions Inc. (Exergy) is leading the way in enabling the industry's transition to a low carbon future. Exergy accelerates clean energy and process-related technology development and deployment for our clients through the unique integration of rapid prototyping, field-scale piloting, digital solutions and advanced manufacturing. Based in Calgary, Alberta Exergy has a state-of-the-art additive manufacturing facility in the University of Calgary's Life Science Innovation Hub with industrial 3D printers and post-processing solutions and a wireless augmented & virtual reality studio. For more information, visit exergysolutions.com or follow @exergysolution on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations

[email protected] [email protected]

604-362-7011

Scott Hunter, Digital Solutions / Marketing Manager

[email protected]

587-317-0023

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the details of the proposed Offering to strategic investors, including the proposed size, timing and use of proceeds of the Offering. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the Offering may not proceed as anticipated or at all; strategic investors may not proceed with the investment as anticipated or at all; the Company may decide to increase or decrease the amount of Offering or otherwise change the terms of the Offering; the Company may decide to use the funds differently than as disclosed; the Company may not close the Offering on the timing anticipated or at all; general market conditions may impact the Offering and/or the business of the Company; factors related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may impact the Offering and/or the business of the Company; and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

