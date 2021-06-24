VSBLTY Partners with RapidSOS to Deliver Threat Detection Data to 911

Philadelphia, PA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Group Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and analytics technology, and RapidSOS announced today a partnership to provide first responders and 911 telecommunicators with the ability to access incident data from its industry-leading Vector™ software through RapidSOS. Built in partnership with public safety, RapidSOS’s emergency response data platform securely links life-saving data from over 350M connected devices directly to over 4,800 Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) nationwide.

VSBLTY’s advanced technology will provide critical data such as immediate weapons detection, persons of interest (POI) facial recognition that identifies sworn officers from suspects, victims and bystanders, and license plate recognition at crime sites. VSBLTY is edge-based and permits multi-tasking that is not dependent on the cloud or an internet connection. With this partnership, first responders will have access to this life-saving data via the RapidSOS Platform, enabling better data-driven decision-making.

Beyond accurate incident location information, RapidSOS also supports the sharing of emergency intelligence data such as caller health and medical information, connected building and alarm data, and more to increase the amount of information first responders can obtain during an incident. This rich data empowers faster, more effective emergency response and provides first responders with the critical information needed to protect lives.

“We’re united in our commitment to empower safer, stronger communities with intelligent, data-driven emergency response worldwide,” said Jessica Reed, Vice President of Strategy and Global Partners at RapidSOS. “Together with our RapidSOS Ready partners like VSBLTY, we’re providing people with an added layer of safety and security and supporting our heroic first responders in saving millions of lives annually.”

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “VSBLTY is fully integrated with smart buildings - so that if weapons are detected, buildings can go to immediate lockdown. Through this partnership, Emergency Communication Centers, local law enforcement, and on-site security will directly receive critical information to verify and act upon alerts,” Hutton said. “Together, we are making data more intelligent and actionable, and together we are helping to protect lives and empower safer, smarter communities,” Hutton concluded.

The RapidSOS and VSBLTY solution is expected to launch Summer 2021 and will then become available to Emergency Communications Centers in the U.S.

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world’s first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from over 350M connected devices directly to emergency services and first responders. Through its platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 4,800 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 150 million emergency calls annually. Together with our RapidSOS Ready emergency community, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

To learn more about our technology that’s creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.

