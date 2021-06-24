Logo
Optinose Technology Inventor Per Djupesland Named Winner of European Inventor Award 2021 for Industry

Marketwired
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Optinose AS honored for his invention of the technology used in the Optinose Exhalation Delivery System

YARDLEY, Pa., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (

OPTN, Financial), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced Dr. Per Djupesland received the European Inventor Award 2021 in the Industry category from the European Patent Office (EPO) for his invention of the technology that serves as a basis for the Optinose Exhalation Delivery System (EDS™).

“On behalf of the team at Optinose I would like to congratulate our friend and colleague, Per Djupesland, for receiving this important recognition,” said Peter Miller, CEO of Optinose. “We believe there is growing appreciation of the difference an EDS can make in the delivery of medicines, including with our product XHANCE®. We believe this recognition by the EPO, in a cross-disciplinary forum, is validation of the importance of this innovation relative to a wide spectrum of inventions.”

The European Inventor Award was launched by the EPO in 2006. The finalists and winners are selected by an independent body consisting of international authorities from the fields of business, politics, science, academia and research who examine the proposals for their contribution towards technical progress, social development, economic prosperity and job creation in Europe. The Award is conferred in five categories (Industry, Research, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Non-EPO countries and Lifetime achievement). In addition, the public selects the winner of the Popular Prize from among the 15 finalists through online voting.

About XHANCE
XHANCE uses an Optinose EDS designed to deliver a topical anti-inflammatory corticosteroid to high and deep regions of the nasal cavity. XHANCE was approved for the treatment of nasal polyps in patients 18 years of age or older by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September 2017 and is currently being studied for treatment of chronic sinusitis. If successful, XHANCE may be the first ever approved drug product for chronic sinusitis.

About Optinose
Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose, and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the EPO
With 6,400 staff, the EPO is one of the largest public service institutions in Europe. Headquartered in Munich with offices in Berlin, Brussels, The Hague and Vienna, the EPO was founded with the aim of strengthening co-operation on patents in Europe. Through the EPO's centralized patent granting procedure, inventors are able to obtain high-quality patent protection in up to 44 countries, covering a market of some 700 million people. The EPO is also the world's leading authority in patent information and patent searching.

Investor Relations Contact
Jonathan Neely
jonathan.neely[email protected]
267-521-0531

