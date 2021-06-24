Jacobs Wins New Air Force B-21 Aircraft Contract

PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs ( NYSE:J, Financial) was awarded a new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Kansas City District Architecture and Engineering (AE) contract to support the planning, design and construction of facilities and infrastructure in service of the Air Force's B-21 mission. The Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) supports AE requirements primarily at Ellsworth Air Force Base (AFB), South Dakota, Dyess AFB, Texas, Whiteman AFB, Missouri, and other locations as the Air Force determines support for the B-21 program.

USACEvalues the shared contract capacity at $200 million, with individual task order limits of $50 million. The contract has an initial five-year base period with a two-year option period. AE services include master planning, investigation and studies, and preparation of construction documents, including, but not limited to, training, squad operations, weapons training and engine test shop facilities.

"The next generation B-21 aircraft will bring cutting-edge technology to U.S. defense capabilities,"said Jacobs Federal & Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and retired USAF Major General Tim Byers. "By leveraging smart, innovative lessons learned from our defense clients across the world, we can enhance a more sustainable and resilient platform and provide cutting-edge solutions to another important mission within the United States military."

With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

