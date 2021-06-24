Logo
Salesforce Announces Global Advisory Board to Expand International Growth

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance to companies as they navigate the new Success from Anywhere world

Advisors will strengthen Salesforce's relationships with customers across multiple industries to drive growth and global expansion

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced a Global Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance and support the company's growth into new markets, deepening Salesforce's role as a trusted digital advisor to CEOs and leaders around the world.

SALESFORCE_Logo.jpg

Every company today is grappling with unforeseen issues transforming their industry. At the same time, speed is vital as businesses shift to digital and customer expectations grow every day. Almost three-quarters of tech leaders have experienced a shift in digital transformation priorities since the start of 20201.

CEOs are looking for trusted advisors who understand their industry and business challenges, and can help them harness the power of Salesforce to go digital fast.

Last year, Salesforce announced an EMEA Advisory Board, chaired by President and Chief Strategy Officer Alex Dayon, to support the company's expansion strategy in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Now, the Global Advisory Board spans The Americas and EMEA to bring together some of the most accomplished business leaders from across industries to offer proven leadership, expertise, and a unique understanding of the transformational potential of Salesforce. They will provide strategic guidance and help increase business value to our customers globally.

"Overnight, digital became priority #1 for every company. Our customers are looking for trusted advisors to help digitally transform and deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Alex Dayon, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Chairman of the Advisory Board, Salesforce."This Global Advisory Board will be instrumental in our ability to accelerate our customers' success from anywhere."

New members of the Global Advisory Board named today:

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

1 (Source: Digital Transformation Trends During COVID-19 Report.)

favicon.png?sn=SF22703&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salesforce-announces-global-advisory-board-to-expand-international-growth-301319014.html

SOURCE Salesforce

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF22703&Transmission_Id=202106240757PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF22703&DateId=20210624
