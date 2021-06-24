Wondershare DemoCreator 5.0 Brings New AI Face Recognition and Rich Video Effect Packs

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare has revealed the newest Wondershare DemoCreator version to provide a resourceful and effective screen recording, and video editing experience to its users. DemoCreator 5.0 has tons of new features like an advanced AI-integrated face recognition technology (AI matting), 50+ inbuilt transition effects, rich media resources, improved game recording, sound effects, and more.

"DemoCreator 5.0 is one of the biggest updates we've made, transforming our tool from a simple screen recording and editing tool to a comprehensive platform with a wide variety of AI-integrated features and customizable designing resources," said Anchor Dong, Product Director of Wondershare DemoCreator. "With DemoCreator 5.0 we aimed to meet the growing needs of our users," he added.

Here are some of the new features included in Wondershare DemoCreator 5.0:

AI Face Recognition : DemoCreator 5.0 has integrated an advanced AI Matting technology that automatically detects a face on the screen and blends it naturally to provide a lively experience.

: DemoCreator 5.0 has integrated an advanced AI Matting technology that automatically detects a face on the screen and blends it naturally to provide a lively experience. Improved Game Recording : The app now has a dedicated mode for Game Recording. It will automatically detect a running game on the screen and offer other advanced tools.

: The app now has a dedicated mode for Game Recording. It will automatically detect a running game on the screen and offer other advanced tools. New Annotation Effects : Find new and stunning annotation effects like colorful text, dialogs, lines, shapes, sketches, and more.

: Find new and stunning annotation effects like colorful text, dialogs, lines, shapes, sketches, and more. Animated Text Effects: Users can now apply animated effects to their text to make it more appealing. Some of the new ones are typewriter, pixelated, cross zoom, etc.

Users can now apply animated effects to their text to make it more appealing. Some of the new ones are typewriter, pixelated, cross zoom, etc. Advanced Face Recognition Effects : With the improved face recognition feature users can also automatically delete the background or apply effects like a mirror, cinema, mosaic, mask, and more.

: With the improved face recognition feature users can also automatically delete the background or apply effects like a mirror, cinema, mosaic, mask, and more. 50+ Inbuilt Transition Effects : New, stunning transitions and motion effects: dissolve, erase, flash, box turn, etc.

: New, stunning transitions and motion effects: dissolve, erase, flash, box turn, etc. 20+ Stunning Audio Effects: create more engaging informative or gaming videos for your audience with stunning sounds.

create more engaging informative or gaming videos for your audience with stunning sounds. Rich Video Effects and Templates: find an extensive range of media resources and templates for your education, business, lifestyle, gaming, technology, and other videos.

DemoCreator 5.0 provides an advanced and smoother screen recording and video editing experience to its users. The new AI matting feature allows users to record their videos in a more engaging manner, and the newly added effects will make the process of video editing faster than ever.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare DemoCreator is compatible with Windows and Mac and pricing starts at $ 39.99 per year. For the latest product news and guides, please visit the official website: https://dc.wondershare.com/ or follow the account on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

