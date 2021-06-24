Hillenbrand Elects Inderpreet Sawhney to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hillenbrand Elects Inderpreet Sawhney to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BATESVILLE, Ind., June 24, 2021

BATESVILLE, Ind., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: HI) announced today that Inderpreet Sawhney, Group General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Infosys Ltd. (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services, has been elected to the Company's Board of Directors as an independent director. Prior to her election, the Board expanded its size from 10 to 11 directors. The resulting vacancy has been filled with Ms. Sawhney's election.

Inderpreet_Sawnhey___Hillenbrand.jpg

"We are pleased to welcome to the Board Inderpreet Sawhney, whose expertise will be integral to Hillenbrand's growth and ongoing transformation journey," said Joe Loughrey, Hillenbrand Board Chairperson. "Inderpreet brings a wealth of senior management experience from a career spanning over 25 years, including in her current position at Infosys, where she leads the legal function and oversees ethics and compliance for the company's over 250,000 employees spread across 46 countries. Her extensive global experience and deep skill set, including in the areas of technology and digital transformation, will be a tremendous asset to the Board and to Hillenbrand. We look forward to Inderpreet's many contributions and guidance as we continue to execute our profitable growth strategy and deliver shareholder value."

Prior to joining Infosys in 2017, Ms. Sawhney served six years as Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Wipro Limited, a large global IT service company based in India, and 14 years in private legal practice in California. She earned a B.A. and LL.B degree from Delhi University and an LL.M from Queen's University, Kingston, Canada.

Ms. Sawhney serves on the National Advisory Council of the South Asian Bar Association of North America and was an Honoree at the 2017 Transformative Leadership Awards, recognizing General Counsel who have demonstrated commitment to advancing women in law.

"It is an honor to join the Board, especially at this stage of Hillenbrand's transformation. I look forward to supporting the Company's vision and continued growth, especially through innovation and technology, and its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," said Sawhney.

Ms. Sawhney will serve on the Board's Audit and Nominating/Corporate Governance Committees.

About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

MEDIA CONTACTS
Investor Relations for Hillenbrand
812-931-3573
[email protected]

Communications for Hillenbrand
Amy Hanna / Kelly Hoffman
Borshoff
317-631-6400

Paul Whitmore, Manager, Corporate Communications
812-931-5214
[email protected]

hillenbrand_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE22487&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-elects-inderpreet-sawhney-to-board-of-directors-301319341.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE22487&Transmission_Id=202106240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE22487&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment