Radisys and COMSovereign Partner to Advance Strategic 5G Edge Compute Technology

PR Newswire

DALLAS and HILLSBORO, Ore., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, and Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, announced their strategic technology partnership designed to empower customers with new, end-to-end telecommunications solutions.

The partnership will focus on enhancing COMSovereign's O-RAN-compliant 5G solution with the SAGUNA Multi-access Edge Cloud (MEC) and Radisys' Connect 5G RAN software portfolio to address private 5G and edge computing deployments and use cases. Together, COMSovereign and Radisys will seek to accelerate the deployment of 5G networks in Defense, Public Safety, and Commercial markets by reducing time-to-market and the large CAPEX typically required for 5G networks.

Radisys Connect 5G RAN portfolio is a cloud-based 5G-enabled protocol software suite that is easy and fast for vendors to deploy and offers OEMs a range of options to integrate on cloud and hardware. The Connect 5G software suite, based on a modular approach to Open RAN, expands the possibilities for building networks that deliver the high capacity, massive connectivity, and ultra-low latency required for 5G services.

Radisys will play an important role in enabling the integration and commercialization of COMSovereign's 5G RAN, Core, and MEC-based products and solutions for a full range of applications including autonomous vehicles, virtual reality, smart cities and power grids, automated manufacturing and robotics, and remote/telemedicine.

Dr. Dustin McIntire, COMSovereign CTO, said, "We are pleased to advance our long-standing relationship with Radisys, one of the telecommunication industry's leading software technology providers as we work together to redefine the future of wireless networking."

"We have a shared vision with COMSovereign to connect Open RAN-based 5G with edge computing to deliver significant operational efficiencies and create an agile yet latency-critical solution that meets our customers' capacity and performance requirements," said Munish Chhabra, head of Mobility Software and Services, Radisys. "The powerful combination of COMSovereign's MEC solution with Radisys' 5G software will provide customers with the agility and economies of cloud-native edge computation in a single, fully integrated solution."

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

About Radisys

Radisys, a global leader in open telecom solutions, enables service providers to drive disruption with new open architecture business models. Radisys' innovative disaggregated and virtualized enabling technology solutions leverage open reference architectures and standards, combined with open software and hardware to power business transformation for the telecom industry, while its world-class services organization delivers systems integration expertise necessary to solve communications and content providers' complex deployment challenges. For more information, visit www.Radisys.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter @Radisys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, the availability of parts and components for the manufacture of products, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

[email protected]

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radisys-and-comsovereign-partner-to-advance-strategic-5g-edge-compute-technology-301319229.html

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.