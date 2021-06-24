Logo
Wondr Gaming teams up with Reddit Canada to launch Wondr NFT platform, MemeStation.com, leveraging Reddit's passionate online communities to drive usership and revenue to Wondrs' NFT marketplace

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 24, 2021

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce that it is leveraging Reddit in Canada to launch its NFT platform, MemeStation.com – featuring a series of campaigns with Wondr Gamings media division, Wondr Media, hosted by Wondr Gaming athletes and gamers working with global brands.

Wondr_Gaming_Corp__Wondr_Gaming_teams_up_with_Reddit_Canada_to_l.jpg

"Teaming up with Reddit is an opportunity for us to authentically grow our NFT platform, MemeStation.com. Our fully built out, white-labelled, blockchain supported NFT platform allows us to work with esports and conventional sports athletes and teams, musicians, and the global Gaming and Sports community to create unique NFTs from historic moments both past and present. Harnessing the Reddit community to drive users and buyers to our platform is a huge opportunity for our company, and will establish us as a leader in the space. This is the first of many campaigns with Reddit aimed at driving revenue for Wondr" - Wondr Gaming Chairman & CEO, Jon Dwyer.

About Reddit

Reddit is a network of more than 100,000 communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies and passions. Reddit users submit, vote and comment on content, stories and discussions about the topics they care about the most. From pets to parenting, there's a community for everybody on Reddit and with more than 52 million daily active users, it is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet.

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT), that builds partnerships and fosters community within the gaming and esports industries by creating and acquiring new assets. Its business model unites brands and the global gaming community through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, augmented reality, influencer advocacy, and tournament platform silos.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

favicon.png?sn=TO22426&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondr-gaming-teams-up-with-reddit-canada-to-launch-wondr-nft-platform-memestationcom-leveraging-reddits-passionate-online-communities-to-drive-usership-and-revenue-to-wondrs-nft-marketplace-301318910.html

SOURCE Wondr Gaming Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO22426&Transmission_Id=202106240730PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO22426&DateId=20210624
