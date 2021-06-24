Viasat Receives Two Prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Awards from the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Viasat Receives Two Prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Awards from the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Awards Validate Viasat's Ongoing Commitment to Instituting High Security Standards at its Facilities

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 24, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, announced today that its Germantown, Md. and Marlborough, Mass. facilities each received a 2021 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award ("Cogswell Award") from the U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). Viasat's Carlsbad, Calif. headquarters received a Cogswell Award in 2020.

The Cogswell Award recognizes industrial security excellence and is the highest honor the DCSA grants to cleared industry partners. Out of the approximately 13,000 cleared contractors in the National Industrial Security Program (NISP), less than 1% are annually selected to receive an award. Cogswell Award nominees undergo a competitive, eight-month evaluation by a national review team, with DCSA selecting the final winners. Winning programs must establish and maintain a security program that goes well beyond the minimum NISP requirements, while also providing leadership and best practice guidance on instituting high security standards.

"Viasat is honored to receive two additional Cogswell Awards in 2021, which build upon our 2020 recognition," said Viasat's President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Baldridge. "This DCSA acknowledgment is a testament to our team's ongoing commitment and focus on industrial security excellence and ensuring an environment that provides high levels of critical security and technology protection."

The Cogswell Award was established in 1966 in honor of the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, who was the first chief of the Unified Office of Industrial Security. Col. Cogswell is responsible for the underlying principle of the industrial security program, recognizing the importance of true partnership between industry and government to ensure the protection of classified information, materials, and programs.

More information about the Cogswell Award, can be found here.

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=LA22945&sd=2021-06-24 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-receives-two-prestigious-james-s-cogswell-outstanding-industrial-security-achievement-awards-from-the-us-defense-counterintelligence-and-security-agency-301319239.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA22945&Transmission_Id=202106240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA22945&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment