Dr. Abas Goodarzi, Ideanomics Chief Scientist, Receives IEEE PELS Vehicle and Transportation Systems Achievement Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

- 38-year industry veteran honored for his contributions to the advancement of electric powertrains for medium and heavy-duty vehicles

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) today announced that Dr. Abas Goodarzi, Ideanomics' Chief Scientist and CEO of US Hybrid, was named the recipient of the 2021 IEEE PELS Vehicle and Transportation Systems Achievement Award, a prestigious recognition for his decades-long contributions to the advancement of electric powertrains for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Abas_IEEE_Award_Final.jpg

This award, established by the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) Power Electronics Society (PELS) in 2019, recognizes innovators and researchers who have made outstanding technical contributions to the advancement of power electronics in the area of vehicle and transportation systems. Honorees will be recognized at the IEEE Transportation Electrification Conference and Expo, IEEE ITEC, which is being held virtually June 21-25, 2021.

"I am honored to have been recognized by the IEEE Power Electronics Society and to join the distinguished list of past recipients of this award," said Goodarzi. "My work over the past 38 years has focused on developing and innovating a brighter future in zero-emission transportation, and the work has just begun."

Goodarzi, Ph.D., PE is a 38-year veteran in the electric, hybrid, and fuel cell industries and newly appointed Chief Scientist for Ideanomics, leading their technology innovation across the zero-emissions transportation value chain. He is also President and CEO of US Hybrid, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ideanomics (as of June 2021), developing high-performance power conversion and drive systems for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

Prior to his roles at Ideanomics, Dr. Goodarzi was both a Technical Director at General Motors, where he directed the company's EV1 powertrain development, and a Senior Scientist at Hughes Aircraft Company. He was also an Associate Professor at California State University, San Francisco and later co-authored the textbook "Electric Powertrain: Energy Systems, Power Electronics, and Drives for Hybrid, Electric, and Fuel Cell Vehicles", published in 2018 and recently translated into Mandarin to be used at universities around the world.

"Dr. Goodarzi brings a wealth of knowledge in advanced EV technology to our team at Ideanomics. We are pleased to see his passion for electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell development be recognized by the IEEE Power Electronics Society with this well-deserved award," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "He has done, and continues to do, so much to advance the transition to a zero-emission future in transportation, and we are proud to have him as a member of our team to help develop and commercialize industry-changing transportation solutions for now and in the future."

For more information and news on Ideanomics and its subsidiaries, please visit https://ideanomics.com.

About Ideanomics
Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

Contacts:

Ideanomics, Inc.
Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations
1441 Broadway, Suite 5116, New York, NY 10018
[email protected]

Jeremy Ertl, Skyya PR for Ideanomics
[email protected]

Ideanomics_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY22798&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-abas-goodarzi-ideanomics-chief-scientist-receives-ieee-pels-vehicle-and-transportation-systems-achievement-award-301319234.html

SOURCE Ideanomics

