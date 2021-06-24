Lear Named by General Motors as a 2020 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award Winner

PR Newswire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that it was recognized as a GM Supplier of the Year during General Motors' 29th annual Supplier of the Year ceremony.

This is the 20th time Lear has received the Supplier of the Year award.

Lear was also honored with the Overdrive award for developing innovative second-row seating functionality in GM's full-size trucks and creating the Lear Safe Work Playbook and sharing it with the industry. Lear was one of only 26 companies to be selected in 2020 as an Overdrive winner – a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement within GM's Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization.

"We are honored to be one of the few suppliers recognized by GM as both a Supplier of the Year and Overdrive award winner in 2020, despite the circumstances we faced last year. It demonstrates the strong collaboration and valued partnership between Lear and General Motors," said Ray Scott, Lear President and CEO. "Together, we are focused on delivering products with the highest standards of safety, innovation and quality to consumers. I would like to thank Lear's Seating and Safe Work Playbook teams for their commitment to hard work and employee health and safety. Without their efforts these awards would not have been achieved."

As part of the Supplier of the Year ceremony, GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."

The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 179 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

