Clubhouse Media Surpasses 300 Million Followers in Aggregate Social Media Reach

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Company's Reach has Grown to Over 317 Million in Just 14 Months and Monetization is Now Underway

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("Clubhouse Media" or the "Company"), an influencer-based marketing and media firm, is proud to announce that it has officially surpassed 300 million total followers in aggregate global social media reach, including followers of its signed influencers as well as followers of its own Clubhouse Media accounts.

As of this week, the Company's total aggregate global social media reach stood at just over 317 million, with over 207 million followers on TikTok, over 55 million subscribers on YouTube, nearly 50 million followers on Instagram, and nearly 5 million followers on Snapchat and Twitter combined.

"This is a tremendous milestone, and we are grateful for the opportunity to already have access to such a large and powerful reach that we can utilize to bring traffic to brands and services around the world," noted Chris Young, Co-Founder and President of Clubhouse Media. "Roughly six months ago, we had about half as many followers. Three months before that, we had half less than that. The growth curve is important to appreciate. We have amassed this enormous reach in just over a year, and we hope to continue to drive it to new heights over the coming months and quarters as we begin to invest increasingly in monetization. The next steps are to monetize this following to funnel traffic to brands that engage us to market their products and services, and to engage in acquisitions that will expand our reach."

Clubhouse Media has recently begun to monetize its accessible social media reach through signed branding and marketing deals. The Company has already forged partnerships and branding deals with many top global brands, including Sony Music Entertainment, Spotify, Champion, Fashion Nova, Hilton Hotel Group, CoverGirl, Honda Motors, and Revolve, among many others.

In addition, the Company is working toward the development of in-house consumer products to be branded through the large social media influencer-based marketing infrastructure it has now established.

"We are also working on a new membership model that would permit affiliate influencers to collaborate within our physical spaces and create new relationships," added Young. "This may allow us to continue the rapid expansion of our reach and develop the equivalent of a "Soho House" for influencers, while improving our bottom line by maximizing usage of our physical studios and developing new influencer relationships. We are excited to be at the forefront of this new business model and to be the mavens in this space."

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media's management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

Please follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/ClubhouseCMGR?s=20

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by Clubhouse Media and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Clubhouse Media's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for Clubhouse Media's products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Corporate Contact

Simon Yu, MBA
Phone: +1-702-479-3016

Investor Relations

Tiger Marketing & Branding Agency
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO22939&sd=2021-06-24 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clubhouse-media-surpasses-300-million-followers-in-aggregate-social-media-reach-301319220.html

SOURCE Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO22939&Transmission_Id=202106240800PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO22939&DateId=20210624
