Logility Receives Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2021 Top Supply Chain Project Award

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, received Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects award (formerly known as the SDCE 100).

“It is always great to receive industry recognition for the work we do each day for our customers,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “However, the real winner is Berlin Packaging and its customers. Working closely with their team, we were able to implement our Digital Supply Chain platform to help provide innovative and industry leading services that also benefit the end user.”

The selection recognizes the successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value across a range of supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“Customer thrill is a central tenet of Berlin Packaging’s mission,” said Katherine Storer, Senior Director, Supply Chain, Berlin Packaging. “We are focused on continually improving the sophistication of how we service our customers, and the timing of doing so couldn’t have been better. Though no one could have predicted or avoided the unprecedented supply chain challenges presented by the pandemic, our strategy, which included the launch of Logility, has allowed us to proactively mitigate or avoid many supply issues—crucial components for keeping our customers supplied.”

The award was given by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain.

“The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate,” said Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry’s strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter and more efficiently in the years ahead.”

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer availability, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the only global Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies packaging solutions for large and small customers across a broad range of products, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

