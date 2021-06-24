Logo
Citrix® Research Reveals Employee Experience is About to Break

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

In response to the global pandemic, companies have given their workforce the tools they need to work remote. And research+shows it has increased their engagement and productivity. But these gains are on the brink of being wiped out. According to a new study from Citrix+Systems%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), employees feel they’ve been given too many tools and not enough efficient ways to execute. And it’s hindering their ability to get things done.

“People are working the same or more hours, but they’re accomplishing less because technology is getting in their way,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy, Citrix. “As companies organize around new, hybrid work models, they need to rethink the role of technology and how they apply it across their organizations so that employees, rather than being frustrated, are empowered to succeed.”

To help them do this, Citrix undertook Work Your Way, a survey of 1%2C000+IT+decision+makers and 2%2C000+workers across the United States conducted by OnePoll, that revealed a few significant trends:

App Sprawl is Out of Control

The number of tools employees are required to use to do their jobs has significantly increased, as has the complexity they are creating in the workplace. As uncovered by Work Your Way:

  • 64 percent of workers are using more communication and collaboration tools than they were prior to the pandemic, and
  • 71 percent say they have made work more complex

“Employees are frustrated, and to keep them engaged and performing at their best, companies need to eliminate the friction and noise from work and deliver technology that adapts to their workstyles rather than forcing them to learn new ways of doing things,” Minahan said.

A New Digital Divide is Emerging

But workstyles have fundamentally changed. “People are not going back to working the way they did,” Minahan said.

Work Your Way confirms this. Nearly 90 percent of respondents to the survey say they want the flexibility to continue to work at home and in the office post pandemic.

“Regardless of their physical location, employees need to be empowered with tools that provide a consistent, secure and reliable experience and allow them to work the way they work best,” Minahan said.

Digital Workspaces are the Future of Work

Savvy organizations recognize this and see digital workspaces as a way to deliver it. With digital workspaces, companies can:

  • Unify work – Whether at home, on plane or in an office, employees have consistent and reliable access to all the resources they need to be productive across any work channel, device or location
  • Secure work – Contextual access and app security ensure applications and information remain secure—no matter where work happens.
  • Simplify work – Intelligence capabilities like machine learning, virtual assistants and simplified workflows personalize, guide, and automate the work experience so employees can work free from noise and perform at their best.

Almost 90 percent of participants in Work Your Way say their companies use digital workspace software platforms to facilitate hybrid/distributed working. And they are delivering results.

  • 72 percent of employees say they have improved productivity, and
  • 77 percent indicate they have aided collaboration

“In creating a layer between employees and the technology that frustrates them, companies can empower them to efficiently engage with the apps they need to execute work and achieve their goals,” Minahan said.

To learn more about the future of work and the role that digital workspaces can play in delivering it, click here.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210624005107r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005107/en/

