Tallo, Tidelands Health Announce 2021 Scholarship Winners

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tallo, Tidelands Health Announce 2021 Scholarship Winners

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tallo, the nation’s premier online platform for connecting students with opportunities, and Tidelands Health, the region’s largest health care provider and MUSC Health affiliate, have partnered to offer $1,000 scholarships to six graduating seniors planning to pursue a degree in Health Science or a related field in the fall of 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005217/en/

“Tallo is honored to partner with Tidelands Health to help the next generation of health care workers recognize their outstanding potential and take the first step toward achieving their dreams,” said Casey Welch, CEO of Tallo. “The past year has taught us how valuable community health care workers are and we’re excited to support students who have realized their calling for such a vital and in-demand industry.”

Tallo and Tidelands Health share a common goal of uplifting local families in South Carolina through the intersection of health care and education. This will be the third year the two organizations have joined together to connect promising students headed into the health care industry with scholarships.

“As the region’s largest health care provider, Tidelands Health is dedicated to supporting the well-being of our community. Helping the next generation of health care workers follow their dreams is key to this mission,” said Caitlyn Krask, student program coordinator. “We’re thrilled to be giving back to our communities in this way and hope to continue encouraging students to pursue a career in health care.”

This year’s recipients are:

Madison Williams, Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology
Destiny Heyward, Carvers Bay High School
Joh'nieka Lawrence, Georgetown High School
Alyssa Paquette, St. James High School and Scholars Academy
Karson Todd, Conway High School
Chole Johnson, Waccamaw High School

"Learning is an integral part of who I am as a person and I intend to use what I garner to better help and serve others,” said scholarship winner Alyssa Paquette. “It is my time to live my truth, be the change, and provide a dose of compassion in a complex and ever-changing world."

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Ftallo.com%2Ftidelands-health%2F

About Tallo

Over 1.5 million talented individuals use Tallo to create digital portfolios to showcase their skills and accomplishments, connect with post-secondary institutions and companies, and access customized career pathways and financial assistance guidance. Companies, colleges, and governmental entities work with Tallo to develop strategies to micro-target and connect with the Tallo community and build their future workforce pipeline. Tallo helps its partners understand Gen Z and Millennial talent, take a strategic approach to cultivate new and existing talent, and focus on quality matches with candidates who are the right fit. For more information, visit www.tallo.com

About Tidelands Health

Tidelands Health is the region’s largest health care provider and MUSC Health affiliate, serving the Carolinas at four hospitals and more than 60 outpatient locations. More than 2,500 employee, physician and volunteer partners work side by side with our communities to transform the health of our region – promoting wellness, preventing illness, encouraging recovery and restoring health.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210624005217r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005217/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment