CAS Investment Partners Releases Presentation Detailing its Valuation Analysis and Opposition to At Home's Sale to Hellman & Friedman

CAS Investment Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, “CAS” or “we”), which beneficially owns approximately 17% of the outstanding common stock of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) (“At Home” or the “Company”), today released a presentation detailing its analysis and views regarding the insufficient $37 per share offer made by funds advised by Hellman & Friedman LLC (collectively, “H&F”) to acquire the Company. The presentation can be downloaded at www.ProtectAtHome.com.
CAS became At Home’s largest stockholder because we believe the Company is a winning retailer with clear momentum, a considerable growth runway and significant margin expansion opportunities. Our analysis shows that At Home has the potential to produce tremendous value for stockholders in the public market.
To help investors better understand our view that the intrinsic value of At Home is more than $70 per share– meaningfully more than H&F’s inadequate tender offer – our presentation lays out the transaction’s numerous issues and details our response to each flawed point:
We encourage stockholders to closely review our analysis and suggest that before deciding to tender your shares, you ask yourself one simple question:
Does this transaction provide fair consideration for the Company’s strong track record of tangible business improvements, material progress throughout the pandemic and distinct competitive advantage in the expanding home décor category?
CAS believes the answer is “no,” which is why we will not tender into this grossly flawed sale.
About CAS Investment Partners, LLC
CAS Investment Partners, LLC is a value-focused investment management firm with offices in New York City and Connecticut. The firm was founded in 2012 by Clifford A. Sosin.
