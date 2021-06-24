CAS Investment Partners Releases Presentation Detailing its Valuation Analysis and Opposition to At Home's Sale to Hellman & Friedman

CAS Investment Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, “CAS” or “we”), which beneficially owns approximately 17% of the outstanding common stock of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) (“At Home” or the “Company”), today released a presentation detailing its analysis and views regarding the insufficient $37 per share offer made by funds advised by Hellman & Friedman LLC (collectively, “H&F”) to acquire the Company. The presentation can be downloaded at www.ProtectAtHome.com.

CAS became At Home’s largest stockholder because we believe the Company is a winning retailer with clear momentum, a considerable growth runway and significant margin expansion opportunities. Our analysis shows that At Home has the potential to produce tremendous value for stockholders in the public market.

To help investors better understand our view that the intrinsic value of At Home is more than $70 per share– meaningfully more than H&F’s inadequate tender offer – our presentation lays out the transaction’s numerous issues and details our response to each flawed point:

ISSUES WITH AT HOME / H&F TRANSACTION

TERMS CAS RESPONSE The Special Committee wrote off positive earnings momentum At Home’s recent earnings signal a bright standalone future The Special Committee assumes catastrophic margin degradation below 2019 levels Our projections provide a demonstrable bridge to margin expansion above historical levels Goldman Sachs’ DCF analysis is flawed Basic, supportable adjustments imply a far higher valuation Comps previously cited by At Home are conspicuously absent from proxy and cherry-picked “precedent” comps are low growth, mature concepts At Home’s own comps suggest a higher valuation based on EBITDA and earnings multiples At Home’s claims of running a thorough sales process ring hollow Mr. Bird spent years engaging with H&F – and stands to make $100+ million while maintaining upside The Board failed to run a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives Standalone path and leveraged recapitalization present superior opportunity

We encourage stockholders to closely review our analysis and suggest that before deciding to tender your shares, you ask yourself one simple question:

Does this transaction provide fair consideration for the Company’s strong track record of tangible business improvements, material progress throughout the pandemic and distinct competitive advantage in the expanding home décor category?

CAS believes the answer is “no,” which is why we will not tender into this grossly flawed sale.

