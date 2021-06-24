Logo
Fiserv Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced executive appointments to further the company’s goals of creating value for clients and generating strong, sustainable growth.

Guy Chiarello, currently Chief Administrative Officer of Fiserv, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective June 24, 2021. In a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years, Chiarello has been at the forefront of banking, technology, and innovation. In his new role, Chiarello will continue to elevate the client experience, create a high-performance workplace and support the company’s focus on future growth. Leveraging his deep experience and building on his success driving the integration of the company’s technology strategy and operations, Chiarello will continue to partner with the company’s business leaders in the development and commercialization of the next generation of Fiserv solutions.

Suzan Kereere will join Fiserv on July 6, 2021 as Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created position, Kereere will work in partnership with Fiserv business leaders to lead enterprise strategy, acquisitions, and business development initiatives that enhance client value and accelerate growth. Kereere is an experienced global business executive with expertise in leading payments and technology platform businesses at Fortune 100 companies, and driving digital transformation, sales optimization, front-line customer engagement and inclusive growth. Most recently, Kereere served as Global Head of Merchant Sales & Acquiring at Visa. Her background also includes leadership roles at American Express, including head of its U.S. National Merchant Business and head of its Global Network Business.

Adam Rosman will rejoin Fiserv as the company’s Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Legal Officer, effective July 26, 2021. He will be responsible for its legal and compliance departments, ethics, and government relations. Rosman joins Fiserv from OneMain Financial, America’s largest personal installment loan company, where he oversaw legal, compliance, government relations and audit groups. Before joining OneMain, he served as General Counsel for First Data and played a key role in its merger with Fiserv. His background also includes serving as EVP, Group General Counsel for Willis Group Holdings, and as Assistant U.S. Attorney and Deputy Staff Secretary to President Bill Clinton.

“These highly experienced leaders will further enhance our talented leadership team and our focus on creating value for clients and their customers through our unique combination of innovative, highly differentiated solutions and services,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow+on+social+media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210624005591r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005591/en/

