PPG to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results July 19

PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced the following details for its second quarter 2021 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings release: Monday, July 19, after U.S. stock markets close Teleconference: Tuesday, July 20, 8 a.m. ET PPG participants: Michael H. McGarry, chairman and chief executive officer Vincent J. Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer John Bruno, vice president, investor relations Dial-in registration: Visit https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10157755%2Fe9db70a37b to register for the conference call. Upon registering, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. Webcast: A live, listen-only webcast will be available via the PPG Investor Center at investor.ppg.com. Telephone replay: Available beginning at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, July 20 through 11:59 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 3. Replay numbers: U.S. toll-free: 1-877-344-7529 Canada toll-free: 855-669-9658 International: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 10157755 Web replay: Replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on PPG%27s+Investor+Center at investor.ppg.com and will remain through Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The news release will be available on the Investor+Center and Newsroom sections of www.ppg.com.

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the Investor+Center+section+of+www.ppg.com after the earnings release.

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

