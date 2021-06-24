Logo
Starpharma to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum June 24th

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starpharma (ASX: SPL, OTCQX: SPHRY), based in Melbourne, Australia, today announced that Dr. Jackie Fairley, Chief Executive Officer, will present a pre-recorded presentation at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on June 24th.

DATE: Thursday, June 24th
TIME: 2:30 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3c7Ertp

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About Starpharma
Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY) is a global biopharmaceutical company and a world leader in the development of new pharmaceutical and medical products based on proprietary polymers called dendrimers, with programs for COVID-19, DEP® drug delivery and VivaGel®. Starpharma has developed VIRALEZE™, an antiviral nasal spray for COVID-19, which is complementary to vaccines and other preventative measures such as distancing and PPE. VIRALEZE™ is registered for sale in the UK/Europe and India, and available in certain markets via www.viraleze.co. VIRALEZE™ is not approved for sale or supply in Australia. SPL7013 is utilised in approved products - the VivaGel® condom and VivaGel® BV. VivaGel® BV has been licensed in >160 countries, is approved in >45 countries and available for sale in the UK, Europe, Japan, South East Asia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

As a leading company in dendrimer-based drug delivery, Starpharma’s proprietary drug delivery platform technology, DEP®, is being used to improve pharmaceuticals, to reduce toxicities and enhance their performance. There are numerous internal and partnered programs underway to develop DEP® versions of existing drugs, particularly in the area of anti-cancer therapies. DEP® partnerships include oncology programs with AstraZeneca, with Merck in the area of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), with Chase Sun in the area of anti-infectives and other world leading pharmaceutical companies. Starpharma’s partnered DEP® programs have the potential to generate significant future milestones and royalties.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum
Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:
Starpharma Holdings Limited
Dr Jackie Fairley, Chief Executive Officer
+61 3 8532 2704
[email protected]  
Life Sciences Investor Forum
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

