Starpharma to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum June 24th

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY) is a global biopharmaceutical company and a world leader in the development of new pharmaceutical and medical products based on proprietary polymers called dendrimers, with programs for COVID-19, DEP® drug delivery and VivaGel®. Starpharma has developed VIRALEZE™, an antiviral nasal spray for COVID-19, which is complementary to vaccines and other preventative measures such as distancing and PPE. VIRALEZE™ is registered for sale in the UK/Europe and India, and available in certain markets via www.viraleze.co. VIRALEZE™ is not approved for sale or supply in Australia. SPL7013 is utilised in approved products - the VivaGel® condom and VivaGel® BV. VivaGel® BV has been licensed in >160 countries, is approved in >45 countries and available for sale in the UK, Europe, Japan, South East Asia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

As a leading company in dendrimer-based drug delivery, Starpharma’s proprietary drug delivery platform technology, DEP®, is being used to improve pharmaceuticals, to reduce toxicities and enhance their performance. There are numerous internal and partnered programs underway to develop DEP® versions of existing drugs, particularly in the area of anti-cancer therapies. DEP® partnerships include oncology programs with AstraZeneca, with Merck in the area of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), with Chase Sun in the area of anti-infectives and other world leading pharmaceutical companies. Starpharma’s partnered DEP® programs have the potential to generate significant future milestones and royalties.

