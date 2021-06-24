Logo
Cloverleaf Analytics' InsuranceNow Integration for Business Intelligence and Analytics Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf), and Guidewire Software, Inc. (

NYSE:GWRE, Financial) today announced that Cloverleaf’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to InsuranceNow users in the Guidewire+Marketplace. Cloverleaf is an insurance-ready, enterprise business intelligence (BI) and analytics solution provider and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner. Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently.

Utilizing decades of insurance industry expertise, Cloverleaf’s solution provides a fresh perspective on current and historical P&C insurer data that helps insurers proactively improve profitability and reduce risk. The solution does this by collecting and translating diverse enterprise data from internal and external sources into real-time analytics and dynamic visualizations. It provides users with pre-built and ad hoc reporting abilities, customizable dashboards, alerts, and scorecards using over 900 key performance indicators.

Through up-to-the minute trends analysis, insurers can make quality business decisions more efficiently to better protect their business and the insured. Cloverleaf’s accelerator allows InsuranceNow users to connect directly to its analytics and BI technology. Cloverleaf can be live in weeks as it was purpose-built for the insurance industry, helping insurers to more quickly deploy and receive meaningful insights from their BI system.

With Cloverleaf’s integration for InsuranceNow, insurers can:

  • Save time and avoid the potential errors that come with manual data manipulations;
  • Quickly optimize underwriting and claims handling and achieve better enterprise performance management; and
  • Increase profitability by targeting and retaining the right customers.

“Like Guidewire, Cloverleaf is completely committed to the P&C insurance industry,” said Robert Clark, President and CEO, Cloverleaf Analytics. “We provide an insurance-specific BI solution with robust reporting and visualization capabilities which, through this accelerator, integrates seamlessly with InsuranceNow. We are thrilled to now deliver this valuable technology to our shared customers providing quick return on investment with immediate and long-term value.”

“We congratulate Cloverleaf on the release of its InsuranceNow accelerator for analytics and BI,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “Drawing impactful insights from the vast array of available internal and external data can be a daunting task for insurers. Cloverleaf’s technology, available through its accelerator, helps our joint customers interpret and visualize their data through an easy to use, intuitive user interface.”

About Cloverleaf Analytics

Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) delivers a comprehensive business intelligence (BI) solution which reduces risk and improves profitability and performance for P&C insurance companies. Cloverleaf consolidates enterprise data for real-time analytics and visualizations which drive underwriting efficiency, claims optimization, and better enterprise performance management through pre-built and ad hoc reporting capabilities. For more information, please visit www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire+Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter:

%40Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210624005234r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210624005234/en/

