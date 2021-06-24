Peer Reviewed Article Highlights Efficacy and Safety of Jeuveau® in Patients with Skin of Color

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. ( EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced a peer reviewed journal article was published in Dermatologic Surgery (April 2021) highlighting the efficacy and safety of prabotulinumtoxinA (Jeuveau®) for the treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines, also known as frown lines between the eyes, in adult patients with Skin of Color (SOC).



Patients with SOC differ from those without SOC in several important ways, including skin structure and the pathophysiology of aging. Despite widespread use of botulinum toxins, limited data has been available on the comparative outcomes of patients with and without SOC. Although 70% of all aesthetic procedures were performed in Caucasians in 2018, a significant and growing percentage of procedures were performed in non-Caucasians, including Hispanics (13%), African Americans (9%), and Asians (6%). This is noteworthy since non-Caucasians are projected to comprise more than 50% of the US population by 2044.

“With the increasing demand for aesthetic procedures by patients with SOC, it is critically important to understand potential differences in effectiveness as well as adverse events between SOC and non-SOC populations, said Susan C Taylor, MD, the Sandra Lazarus Professor of Dermatology, University of Pennsylvania. “This important study of pooled data provides information for Dermatologists of a non-statistical difference in responder rates and headache in SOC as compared to non-SOC patients for this neurotoxin.”

“Because existing clinical trial data is limited, the data in this article are an important contribution to the body of research around facial aesthetic procedures in patients with skin of color,” said Rui Avelar, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development at Evolus. “We’re pleased that Jeuveau® is proven to be a safe and effective option for patients with skin of color who are looking for neurotoxin treatment.”

The article focuses on pooled data from 492 Jeuveau®-treated patients who participated in two US multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single-dose phase III clinical studies. These patients were given a single dose of 20 units of Jeuveau® and outcomes were compared between those with and without SOC, as defined by Fitzpatrick skin Types IV + V + VI and I +II + III, respectively. Outcomes were also compared between race-based subsets of each population: those with SOC who self-identified as Black/African American and those without SOC who self-identified as White. Responder rates among patients with SOC (n = 140) were lower than those without SOC (n = 352), by 5.9% on average across all visits. At Day 30, responder rates were 94.0% and 96.0%, respectively. At no time point were differences statistically significant. Headache was the most common treatment related adverse event (AE), occurring in 12.1% and 8.2% of patients with and without SOC, respectively.

Jeuveau® is marketed in the United States by Evolus. The product is marketed by a partner in Canada as Nuceiva™ with European launch planned for early 2022.

The full text article can be found here:

PrabotulinumtoxinA for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Glabellar Lines in Adult Patients With Skin of Color: Post Hoc Analyses of the US Phase III Clinical Study Data

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR JEUVEAU® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs)

JEUVEAU® may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of JEUVEAU®:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months. Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, trouble swallowing.

Do not use JEUVEAU® if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in JEUVEAU® (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as rimabotulinumtoxinB (MYOBLOC®), onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX®/BOTOX® Cosmetic), abobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT®), or incobotulinumtoxinA (XEOMIN®); have a skin infection at the planned injection site; or are a child.

JEUVEAU® dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum.

Tell your healthcare provider about:

All your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, Myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of JEUVEAU ® .

such as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, Myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of JEUVEAU . Tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including: any side effects from botulinum toxin products, including dry eye; breathing, swallowing, bleeding, or heart problems; plans to have surgery; weakness of forehead muscles; drooping eyelids; have had surgery on your face; are pregnant or breastfeeding or plan to become pregnant or breastfeed (it is not known if JEUVEAU ® can harm your unborn baby or passes into breast milk).

any side effects from botulinum toxin products, including dry eye; breathing, swallowing, bleeding, or heart problems; plans to have surgery; weakness of forehead muscles; drooping eyelids; have had surgery on your face; are pregnant or breastfeeding or plan to become pregnant or breastfeed (it is not known if JEUVEAU can harm your unborn baby or passes into breast milk). Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using JEUVEAU® with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your healthcare provider that you have received JEUVEAU® in the past.



Especially tell your healthcare provider if you: have received any other botulinum toxin product in the past and the last 4 months, and exactly which product you received (such as BOTOX, BOTOX Cosmetic, MYOBLOC, DYSPORT, or XEOMIN).

JEUVEAU® may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of treatment with JEUVEAU®. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

JEUVEAU® can cause other serious side effects including: allergic reactions such as itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, trouble breathing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Tell your healthcare provider or get emergency medical help right away if you develop wheezing or trouble breathing, or if you feel dizzy or faint. Heart problems. Irregular heartbeat and heart attack that have caused death, have happened in some people who received botulinum toxin products. Eye problems such as dry eye, reduced blinking, and corneal problems. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop eye pain or irritation, sensitivity to light, or changes in your vision.



The most common side effects include: headache; eyelid drooping, upper respiratory tract infection, and increased white blood cell count.

APPROVED USE

JEUVEAU® is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used in adults for a short period of time (temporary) to improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines).

The risk information provided here is not complete. For more information about JEUVEAU®, see the full Prescribing Information including BOXED WARNING, and Medication Guide, visit Evolus.com or talk to your healthcare provider.

To report side effects associated with use of JEUVEAU®, please call 1-877-EVOLUS1/1-877-386-5871. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Exclusively licensed and manufactured for: Evolus, Inc., 520 Newport Center Drive, Suite 1200, Newport Beach, CA 92660

