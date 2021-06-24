FormFactor Introduces Automated Cryogenic Wafer Probe System to Enable Superconducting Compute Applications

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FormFactor Introduces Automated Cryogenic Wafer Probe System to Enable Superconducting Compute Applications

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Multiple Systems Installed at Northrop Grumman Supporting Development of Advanced Technology

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (

FORM, Financial), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, collaborating with Northrop Grumman Corporation , a technology company focused on global security and human discovery, announced today the availability of a fully automated cryogenic wafer probe system operating at 4 Kelvin and below to accelerate the development of superconducting compute applications. Following unique design specifications, FormFactor’s HPD cryogenic systems group worked closely with Northrop Grumman scientists and engineers from concept to construction. The team produced multiple units of fully automated cryogenic wafer probers capable of meeting the challenging test requirements of superconducting circuits.

Researchers at Northrop Grumman are at the leading edge in developing superconducting technologies including a Reciprocal Quantum Logic (RQL) processor, which delivers exponential improvements in computing power and reduction in energy consumption compared to traditional CMOS processors. These characteristics are vitally important requirements for data center applications, where rapid growth in data traffic consumes an ever-increasing amount of electricity and real estate. Other applications range from artificial intelligence to pharmaceutical and chemistry developments, to cybersecurity, financial and weather modelling and more. The RQL processor leverages well established semiconductor circuit design and fabrication process, enabling faster time to market. Like other superconducting technologies, the processor must operate at temperatures close to absolute zero, and cryogenic test and measurement instruments are essential to device development.

“The ability to conduct testing at or below 4 Kelvin is critical to the development of superconducting circuits,” said Vern Boyle, vice president, advanced processing solutions at Northrop Grumman. “Performing these tests at the wafer-level provides a significant increase in production throughput at scale.”

“It’s rewarding to work closely with pioneers like Northrop Grumman engineers and scientists who are expanding the frontiers of computing technology,” said Amy Leong, General Manager of the Emerging Growth Business Unit at FormFactor. “We’re pleased with the part our team has been able to play in this development. We look forward to continued engagement with the Northrop Grumman team and ultimately, the beneficial applications these new technologies may make possible.”

Among its portfolio of essential test technologies, FormFactor is a leading supplier of products enabling cryogenic test and measurement. Its ‘lab-to-fab’ array of cryogenic products provides a wide range of capabilities to accelerate time-to-market for quantum computing research and commercialization, including sub-100 millikelvin cryostats, cryogenic chip-scale and wafer-scale probers for operation at both 77 Kelvin as well as 4 Kelvin and below, engineering probes and probe cards, and scanning SQUID technology.

About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc. (

FORM, Financial), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Investor Contact (

FORM, Financial):
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
[email protected]

Trade Contact (

FORM, Financial):
David Viera
Corporate Communications
(925) 290-4182
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI1OTc3OSM0MjU3NTMyIzIwNDk2MTY=
181c5327-8f95-422b-be7d-05c7c7a778b0
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment