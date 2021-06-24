Logo
Smart Charging Solutions Provider Wallbox Earns ISO Certifications for Industry-Leading Standards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company earns certificates in quality, environmental management and occupational health and safety

PR Newswire

BARCELONA, Spain, June 24, 2021

BARCELONA, Spain, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallbox has successfully renewed its ISO 9001:2015 (quality management systems) and ISO 14001:2015 (environmental management systems) certifications and earned for the first time an ISO 45001:2018 (occupational health and safety management systems) certification. The audits were conducted by GCL International. Wallbox creates smart charging and energy solutions, for public and private use, that combine innovative technology with outstanding design to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow.

wallbox_Logo.jpg

These important certifications come just two weeks ago after Wallbox announced that it will become a public company following a business combination with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KCAC).

Wallbox underwent a 12-month-long verification process to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customers' needs, as well as specific statutory and regulatory requirements. The process also verified Wallbox's environmental performance and occupational health and safety management systems.

"These ISO certifications are yet another example of Wallbox's commitment to ensuring that the environment, as well as potential and existing customers, suppliers, and employees, are treated with the highest level of respect and care," said Enric Asunción, Wallbox CEO and Co-Founder. "We're adhering to industry-leading standards and procedures in every aspect of our business."

The certifications are granted by the third-party accredited certification body GCL International based in London and are publicly available in on the Wallbox website and on the GCL Certificate Check website.

"We were pleasantly surprised to learn about this expanding company made of committed, dedicated and highly trained people," said GCL International Director General España José Luis Castelló. "Their horizontal and vertical communication is fluid and fast. The connection between levels is agile, dynamic and participatory. There is no doubt that Wallbox is made up of a team of the highest level."

About Wallbox
Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 60 countries.

Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox's mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 500 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

About GlobalGROUP/GCL International
GCL International is a provider of assessment, inspection, verification, certification and training services. Operating from a base in central London, the company has a network of overseas offices in five continents, covering over 50 countries. The organization was originally founded in 1993 and registered as a private company limited by shares in England. At the time the focus was to deliver services solely within the United Kingdom. In 1997, management took the strategic decision to expand services overseas. This move led to activities being focused on marketing and managing overseas business, and today GCL International refers to an international network of companies.

For additional information, please visit www.gcl.uk/.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
US: Colleen Robar, 313.207.5960, [email protected]
GLOBAL: Elyce Behrsin, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE23164&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-charging-solutions-provider-wallbox-earns-iso-certifications-for-industry-leading-standards-301319310.html

SOURCE Wallbox

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE23164&Transmission_Id=202106240830PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE23164&DateId=20210624
