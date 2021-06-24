Lightwave Logic Announces Receipt of U.S. Patent on Device Design Enabling Mass-Volume Manufacturing

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power,today announced the receipt of a new U.S. patent on a breakthrough new device design that enables mass-volume manufacturing when designed into advanced integrated photonic platforms.

The device design, protected by U.S. Patent number 11,042,051, enhances reliability, improves optical mode control and most important, lowers by consumption through the use of direct-drive, low-voltage operation.

The patent is entitled, "Direct drive region-less polymer modulator methods of fabricating and materials therefor" and is expected to open the opportunity for low power consumption electro-optic polymers to be developed into large foundry PDKs (process development kits), and be ready for mass volume commercialization.

"We are pleased to receive yet another powerful patent, providing us with significant freedom of manufacturing and positioning us for efficient, mass-volume commercialization of our technology with large foundries," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "The patent emphasizes our technology platform using fabrication techniques that would naturally fit into foundry PDKs. Our technology is proving to be more important than ever as the industry and service providers increasingly consider high-speed, low-power and foundry compatibility – such as our technology offers – to be key metrics for success."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQX: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightwave-logic-announces-receipt-of-us-patent-on-device-design-enabling-mass-volume-manufacturing-301319253.html

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.