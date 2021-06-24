Black Knight Announces Direct Integration to PHOENIX Broker Assumption Sets to Deliver Deeper MSR Insights and Price Discovery

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Black Knight Announces Direct Integration to PHOENIX Broker Assumption Sets to Deliver Deeper MSR Insights and Price Discovery

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Integration with PHOENIX gives advanced secondary marketing and servicing valuation capabilities to Black Knight clients, including real-time, loan-level MSR market valuation for best execution, hedging, capitalization and daily servicing portfolio management

- PHOENIX is an industry-leading, high-volume MSR sales advisory and analytics firm that delivers well-respected MSR valuations, supported by its active market participation

- PHOENIX becomes the first MSR broker on the Black Knight MSR Platform to provide broker assumptions for new production and seasoned servicing values to more effectively and accurately deliver daily, loan-level MSR pricing and risk metrics for lender pipelines and servicer portfolios

PR Newswire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 24, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) announced integration of its MSR Platform with broker assumption sets from PHOENIX, a premier advisory firm for MSR and whole loan trading, mortgage services, and analytics. Black Knight will leverage the firm's fair-value MSR valuations to deliver integration that give mortgage lenders, servicers, and MSR owners detailed, real-time information regarding the value and performance of their servicing rights. This information offers users greater transparency of the value of servicing rights, which are often the largest and most volatile assets on balance sheets.

Black_Knight_Logo.jpg

As a well-respected, high-volume MSR advisor and valuation partner, PHOENIX delivers MSR valuation models through its consistent trading activity and active market participation. The firm's extensive market understanding will provide Black Knight clients with real-time, market-informed MSR valuation assumption sets for use in a variety of solutions and services.

"Black Knight's integration with PHOENIX's assumptions supports our continued commitment to bringing robust and timely price discovery to the mortgage industry," said Rob Kessel, managing director, Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. "PHOENIX's new origination and seasoned MSR broker assumptions will add granular market value insight to Black Knight's MSR Platform, which will benefit lenders and servicers of all sizes and experience levels."

PHOENIX's broker assumption sets are now available within the Black Knight MSR Platform, which provides detailed visibility into the value and performance of servicing assets and market economics. The MSR Platform integrates with the Black Knight MSP loan servicing system providing daily MSR portfolio updates and is available in tiered solutions, giving lenders and servicers the opportunity to customize their level of service based on business needs and experience.

This integration comes at an important time as mortgage lenders, servicers and investors are navigating the aftermath of historically high origination volumes, profitability and retention of servicing rights. As a result, businesses in today's market are increasingly driven by MSR values and related business strategies, making it critical to have a consistent cadence of valuation data to inform strategic retain/release decisioning and to maintain transparency between period-end reporting.

"This integration between Black Knight's premier technology and PHOENIX's real-time MSR broker data delivers exceptional value to the mortgage industry," said Brett Schaffer, CEO and founder of PHOENIX. "Black Knight customers now have access to valuable decisioning tools that will enable them to better manage their mortgage banking and servicing businesses."

About PHOENIX
PHOENIX is the premier advisory firm for MSR and whole loan trading, mortgage services, and analytics. In over 25 years of industry leadership, PHOENIX has successfully managed trillions of dollars in MSR and whole loan transactions. We provide MSR and whole loan valuation and analytics used for business strategy, sale advisory, capitalization, and financial reporting purposes by hundreds of mortgage market participants. Customers include a majority of the top 100 mortgage banking firms and mortgage servicers, and the largest and most sophisticated MSR and whole loan investors. Our diverse business lines offer high touch trading advisory, quantitative analysis, consulting, mortgage servicing performance management, origination and servicing quality control, underwriting support, third party due diligence reviews, and a range of other mortgage operations outsourcing solutions. For more information on PHOENIX, please visit www.phoenixtma.com.

About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc. (

NYSE:BKI, Financial) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:


Michelle Kersch

Mitch Cohen

Black Knight, Inc.

Black Knight, Inc.

904.854.5043

704.890.8158

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=FL21915&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-knight-announces-direct-integration-to-phoenix-broker-assumption-sets-to-deliver-deeper-msr-insights-and-price-discovery-301318743.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL21915&Transmission_Id=202106240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL21915&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment