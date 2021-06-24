Logo
Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Nabati Foods Sponsors NFL Player-Led Youth Football Camp

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.(CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988)("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing its portfolio company Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL Reserved) ("Nabati Foods") is serving as the top sponsor for Mario Addison's youth football camp. Addison is the defensive end for the NFL's Buffalo Bills team.

Addison is hosting his 7th annual football camp on June 26th in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. Nabati will be supplying the 650 kids, ages 8-18, with nutritious and delicious Nabati plant-based burgers for lunch.

"Nabati Foods demonstrates tremendous innovation in not just its food products across its grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels, but with these types of partnerships," Eat Beyond CEO Patrick Morris said. "More and more athletes are choosing to eat plant-based completely, or at least to integrate more plant-based foods into their diets. Educating the next generation about healthy and diverse food options while supporting youth involved in team sports is a fantastic cause."

Nabati Foods recently launched its plant-based meat and cheeze products in the United States, shortly after announcing the completion of its new manufacturing facility which has enabled it to quintuple its production capacity.

"Eat Beyond and its portfolio companies are ready to capitalize on creating consumer outreach opportunities beyond the conventional marketing approach," Morris said. "It's encouraging to see Nabati become the lead sponsor of an important community event that also features major brands such as Gatorade and FritoLay."

Subscribe to updates about Eat Beyond Global here: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/contact/

Learn more about Nabati Foods here:https://www.nabati.ca/pages/about-us

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

favicon.png?sn=VA22559&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eat-beyond-portfolio-company-nabati-foods-sponsors-nfl-player-led-youth-football-camp-301319273.html

SOURCE Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA22559&Transmission_Id=202106240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA22559&DateId=20210624
