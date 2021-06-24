Logo
Byrna Technologies Holds Private Less-Lethal Security Onboarding & Training Event at Sony Pictures Studios, A New Byrna Customer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ANDOVER, Mass., June 24, 2021

ANDOVER, Mass., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or "the Company") today announced that the Company recently conducted its first on-site training program for private security at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City. The purpose of the event was to train and certify Sony's security personnel in the safe and effective use of the Byrna less-lethal platform, with which Sony has equipped its security team for use in patrolling the studio's 53-acre studio as well as other locations in Southern California. For a video demonstration of the training program, please click here.

Sony_Watertower.jpg

Sony selected Byrna after testing a number of non-lethal solutions. Rob Esperaza, Director of Security at Sony Pictures Entertainment, commented on Sony's search for a less-lethal solution for its security team. "We looked into several non-lethal options before selecting the Byrna HD Plus. We were looking for an effective tool to control a variety of security risks that would provide distance and time - two important considerations when engaging targets. The Byrna HD's 60-foot effective range and multiple round capability provide exactly what we were looking for in a reliable, cost-effective, solution that our officers can wear on their belts."

The training program included a classroom session, range time and situational training in a variety of simulated real-world scenarios. In total, over 50 participants were in attendance, including representatives from two other Hollywood studios, three local police departments, and GSG Security, a national private security firm.

Esperaza continued, "We were also impressed with the knowledge and professionalism of the Byrna team and the quality of the training program. Our officers have varied backgrounds and experience with firearms, and we needed a solution that everyone could be comfortable using. The Byrna trainers were well-prepared and trained our team using scenarios based on the real-life situations they confront on the job. By the end of the day, everyone was comfortable with the Byrna HD and the entire team was certified."

Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna Technologies, stated, "We are very pleased that the Byrna HD Plus, the professional version of our Byrna HD, was selected by Sony Studios as the standard non-lethal option for Sony's security officers and guards and enjoyed the opportunity to demonstrate Byrna's capabilities."

About Byrna Technologies Inc.
Byrna is an emerging non-lethal technology company, specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative less lethal equipment and munitions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna®HD personal security device, which looks to be the leading choice in the consumer and private security markets for non-lethal home protection, personal safety, and security.

About the Byrna®HD Plus
The Byrna HD is a handheld, CO2 powered, non-lethal option for home safety and personal security with the form factor of a compact handgun. It provides a safety zone of 60 feet and comes with multiple easily reloadable magazines that can hold five .68 caliber hard kinetic rounds or highly effective payload rounds designed to burst on impact. Payload rounds include the Company's proprietary chemical irritant and pepper rounds designed to burn an assailant's eyes and respiratory system upon contact. The Byrna HD Plus has certain additional features designed for security professionals.

Byrna_Technologies_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE22311&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/byrna-technologies-holds-private-less-lethal-security-onboarding--training-event-at-sony-pictures-studios-a-new-byrna-customer-301318881.html

SOURCE Byrna Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE22311&Transmission_Id=202106240830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE22311&DateId=20210624
