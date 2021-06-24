David Klein, Ph.D., Joins Volta Charging as Chief Data Scientist

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

David Klein, Ph.D., Joins Volta Charging as Chief Data Scientist

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dr. Klein will anchor Volta Charging's AI innovation and help further accelerate business growth through ongoing development of machine intelligent networks

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Volta Industries, Inc. (Volta Charging), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, announced today that David Klein, Ph.D., has joined as Senior Vice President and Chief Data Scientist. Dr. Klein previously served as Chief Scientist at 2Predict, Inc., a leader in machine-learning based analytics solutions.

Volta_Charging_David_Klein_CDS.jpg

In this role, Dr. Klein will lead the team developing Volta Charging's machine intelligent charging network capabilities, including predicting energy demand, anticipating consumer behavioral shifts and optimizing internal operations. Reporting to Praveen Mandal, Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Klein and his team will bring advanced data science expertise to lead Volta Charging in accelerating the company's decision processes, creating unique intellectual property, developing automated predictive systems, intelligent interfaces and working to advance the industry at large.

Dr. Klein brings to Volta Charging more than 15 years of deep learning, machine learning and data science expertise with a history of transforming industries by facilitating the adoption of AI and data science. He is named an inventor on 14 U.S. granted patents, and four international patents for his work covering neural networks, intelligent sensors, context awareness, adaptive power control and more. He has also led the development of an electric vehicle charging station planning tool for optimizing charging station placement in cities based on mobility patterns. In addition, Dr. Klein has a passion for conservation and utilizes his skills on behalf of endangered species to support large scale species monitoring.

"Data is being collected everywhere, but what we do with it is the key to driving our innovation and growth," said Mandal. "As Volta Charging continues to evolve, the machine intelligent charging networks that David and his team will help us build will be foundational to the development of the infrastructure to support EV charging using proprietary techniques to accelerate EV charging adoption, as well as advancing the industry as a whole."

Founded on the premise that the electrification of mobility is one of the largest infrastructural shifts of this generation, Volta Charging builds and operates a nationwide EV charging network that is centered around the evolving spending habits caused by the move to electric vehicles. Volta Charging's business model is to build open-network charging stations in locations where drivers already spend their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail locations.

"I'm excited to join a company whose mission aligns with my own: harnessing data to move toward a greener future," said Dr. Klein. "Our AI work will enable Volta Charging to continue intelligently placing charging stations in the locations that best optimize fueling, and will, in turn, help businesses and municipalities plan for the wave of EV adoption that will match consumer needs and have the most impact to the community."

About Volta Industries, Inc.
Volta Industries, Inc. (Volta Charging) is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta Charging's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

In February 2021, Volta and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

favicon.png?sn=SF22557&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/david-klein-phd-joins-volta-charging-as-chief-data-scientist-301318932.html

SOURCE Volta Industries, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF22557&Transmission_Id=202106240830PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF22557&DateId=20210624
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment