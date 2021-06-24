Logo
Internet Data Center Service Provider Xunpusen Announces New Partnership with Leading Ecommerce Brand

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XIAMEN, China, June 24, 2021

XIAMEN, China, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology ("Blue Hat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BHAT), today announced that the Company's operating subsidiary, Xunpusen Technology Co., Ltd. ("Xunpusen"), an innovative communication services and Internet Data Center ("IDC") business provider, has entered into a new partnership with one of China's reputable e-commerce brands, covering the areas of server hosting services and broadband speed improvement.

Xunpusen's server hosting service can help clients to monitor operational performance, applications, systems, networks as well as basic infrastructure. It has a 24-7 monitoring system with all-day standby operators that allow for a high response rate when emergencies occur. Periodic reports will be generated and sent to the client on time. The server rooms also have a high-standard professional security management system and strict registration requirements for any entry of personnel, machines, or robots to meet client's data security demands.

China is one of the fastest-growing IDC markets in the Asia Pacific region due to the rapid growth of internet users, streaming media, online gaming, e-commerce, and data center industry. The market is expected to expand as a considerable gap can be seen when comparing the number of data centers between the United States and China.

Xunpusen identifies and adapts to emerging market trends, leverages capital investments from Blue Hat and applies state-of-the-art technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), cloud computing, big data, and AI technology to achieve rapid development. With an increasingly expansive data moat at its core, the company aims to develop its capabilities in communication services, big data security and healthcare in the longer term.

Blue Hat reported significant growth in its IDC business in the first quarter of 2021, which was the primary driver of its communication services revenue. Revenues from communication services were US$5.37 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which compared to US$5.5 million for the entire fiscal year 2020.

Over the past several months, Xunpusen has announced partnerships with a number of reputable communication companies including one of China's top three operators of telecommunications network and one of China's top three public cloud service providers, which will help accelerate the growth of the IDC business and expand sales channels for Blue Hat Group's other lines of business into the future.

About Xunpusen

Xunpusen is a professional internet basic application service provider, mainly focusing on server hosting, data transmission and CDN services. The company has over 200 data cabinets in multiple locations across China including Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning province, and plans to increase the number of IDC cabinets to over 1,000 to meet the increasing demand for digitalization in the post-pandemic era.

Xunpusen's IDC services business covers internet access services, network security services, third-party visualization management services for cabinets, IT service management and unified monitoring services, IDC intelligent inspection robots, IDC operation as well as IDC maintenance management system.

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology is a leading communication services and IDC business provider as well as a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://www.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

favicon.png?sn=CN21245&sd=2021-06-24 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/internet-data-center-service-provider-xunpusen-announces-new-partnership-with-leading-ecommerce-brand-301318116.html

SOURCE Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

