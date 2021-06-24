Logo
GigaMedia Limited Announced the Result of Annual General Meeting Held on 24 June 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TAIPEI, June 24, 2021

TAIPEI, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM), a digital entertainment services provider, wishes to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 24 June 2021, all resolutions relating to the matters set out in the Notice of AGM dated 21 May 2021 were duly passed.

Poll Results

The results of the poll in respect of each of the resolutions put to vote at the AGM, as confirmed by scrutineer for the poll at the AGM, are as follow:

Resolution 1 – Adoption of audited financial statements

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

3,837,788

99.04

27,479

0.71

9,541

0.25

Resolution 2 – Approval of appointment of auditors

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

3,839,369

99.09

29,102

0.75

6,337

0.16

Resolution 3 –Approval of Directors' remuneration

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

3,746,581

96.69

103,447

2.67

24,780

0.64

Resolution 4 – Approval for authority to allot and issue shares

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

3,737,674

96.46

125,091

3.23

12,043

0.31

Resolution 5 – Approval for share purchase mandate

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

No. of votes

% of total votes exercised at AGM

3,795,219

97.95

68,222

1.76

11,367

0.29

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. GigaMedia cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Information as to certain factors that could cause actual results to vary can be found in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in April 2021.

favicon.png?sn=HK23125&sd=2021-06-24 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigamedia-limited-announced-the-result-of-annual-general-meeting-held-on-24-june-2021-301319364.html

SOURCE GigaMedia

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK23125&Transmission_Id=202106240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK23125&DateId=20210624
