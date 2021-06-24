Indiva Limited to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 29th

PR Newswire

LONDON, ON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiva Limited (the "Company" or "Indiva") (TSXV: NDVA) (OTCQX: NDVAF), the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles, is pleased to announce that it will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 29th. The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

DATE: Tuesday, June 29th

TIME: 2:30pm EST

LINK:https://bit.ly/34Tj6je

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Indiva Limited is the leading edibles producer in Canada with greater than 50% market share in the edible category in May 2021 , driven by sales of Wana ™ Sour Gummies and Bhang ® Chocolate.

Sour Gummies and Bhang Chocolate lead their respective subcategories nationally. Long-term, exclusive, licensing agreements in place with award-winning brands including Wana and Bhang.

Indiva is ranked 11th in market share across all categories as per Hifyre data in May 2021 .

COVID-19

Government and private entities are still assessing the present and future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indiva has continued to operate with enhanced health and safety protocols in place to protect its employees. The Company continues to assess the customer, supply chain, and staffing implications of COVID-19 and is committed to making continuous adjustments to minimize disruption and impact. Indiva will remain proactive in its response to the pandemic and compliant with any and all provincial and/or federal policy enacted to protect Canadians.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana™ Sour Gummies, Wana Quick, Jewels Chewable Tablets, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and partnerships. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

