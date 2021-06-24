Logo
Denny's Corporation Announces America's Diner Hiring Tour Along Historic Route 66 to Help Americans Get Back to Work

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Starting June 28 through July 2, Denny's will hit the road from St. Louis to Los Angeles to recruit applicants for its 20,000 open restaurant jobs

America's Diner also launched a new career site for jobseekers and will be offering its new Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast to the first 25 interviewees at each of its brick-and-mortar locations

PR Newswire

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 24, 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Denny's announced its plans to hire 20,000 restaurant-level employees at both company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants across the United States. To aid the effort, Denny's is launching the America's Diner Hiring Tour and also launched a brand-new site, Careers.Dennys.com, for jobseekers to apply to, as part of its nationwide America's Diner Hiring Event.

See_You_at_Dennys_Logo.jpg

During the tour, Denny's will travel Historic Route 66 from St. Louis to Los Angeles making multiple stops along the way, including Oklahoma City, Okla., Albuquerque, N.M., and Flagstaff, Ariz., to help people apply for jobs. The America's Diner Hiring Tour will take place between Monday, June 28 to Friday, July 2 and will give attendees the opportunity to learn about the 20,000 hourly positions currently available across the country including cooks, host/hostess, servers, service assistants and restaurant managers.

"With the country continuing to open back up, Denny's is committed to inviting Americans across the country to get back to work," said John Miller, Chief Executive Officer at Denny's Corporation. "The America's Diner Hiring Tour experience allows interviewees to get one-on-one assistance with their applications and find the right position for them. We are glad to be able to mobilize the hiring experience to make it as easy and enjoyable as possible for applicants."

The America's Diner Hiring Tour is designed to support all job seekers, regardless of their level of experience, professional field, or background, and at each location there will be application stations set up for job seekers to easily apply. As a special treat for applying onsite during the tour, Denny's will be giving out its new Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast to all applicants from its 53-foot food truck. The crave-able new creation features a light and fluffy stack of pancakes crafted with fresh buttermilk and blueberries and topped with freshly sliced strawberries, a drizzle of cream cheese icing and a dollop of sweet, whipped cream, served up with two eggs, golden hash browns, plus two crispy bacon strips or sausage links.

The America's Diner Hiring Tour will be stopping at the following Denny's locations:

Separately, the America's Diner Hiring Event offers another special incentive for those who apply nationwide and get invited back for an interview. The first 25 interviewees at each of Denny's 1,600+ brick-and-mortar locations will receive a coupon for a free Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast to be redeemed at that visit or through Tuesday, August 31.*

If you're interested in joining the Denny's family, visit Careers.Dennys.com, to explore employment opportunities nationwide.

*Note: The coupon for a complimentary Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast will be distributed per interviewee, and is valid at any participating Denny's restaurant for dine-in only. The offer expires on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, and is not valid on national holidays or combined with any other coupons or promotional offers.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. Denny's has approximately 1,649 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 148 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, Indonesia, and Aruba. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.Dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

favicon.png?sn=CL22768&sd=2021-06-24 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dennys-corporation-announces-americas-diner-hiring-tour-along-historic-route-66-to-help-americans-get-back-to-work-301318990.html

SOURCE Denny's

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL22768&Transmission_Id=202106240900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL22768&DateId=20210624
